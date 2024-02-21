Happy Birthday Kang Ha Neul: Top 7 roles from When the Camellia Blooms to Misaeng and more

Kang Ha Neul is talented a South Korean actor who is known for his work in When the Camellias Bloom, Moon Lovers, Midnight Runners and more. The actor made his debut in 2007 with the drama My Mom, Supermom. His first appearance on the big screen was in 2011 in the movie Battlefield Heros. Kang Ha Neul took supporting roles in many hit dramas like The Heris, To the Beautiful You, Fated to Love You and more. He shot to fame with the office drama Misaeng followed by the historical melodrama Moon Lovers which became a global hit. His latest film Love Reset which was released in 2023 did well and has been renewed for a Chinese version. Kang Ha Neul will be joining Squid Game Season 2 as a cast member.

Best dramas and movies starring Kang Ha Neul

When the Camellia Blooms

When the Camellia Blooms is a thriller romance comedy starring Kang Ha Neul and Gong Hyo Jin. The 2019 drama tells the story of a serial murder which takes place in a small town. Kang Ha Neul plays the happy-go-lucky cop who becomes aggressive whenever he sees something evil which leads him to be posted back to his hometown. Here he meets Gong Hyo Jin who is a single mother who runs a bar. As romance blossoms between the two, danger lurks around the corner as a series of murders start happening.

Moon Lovers

The drama starring IU and Lee Joong Gi tells the story of a girl who time slips and wakes up in the body of another girl during the Goryeo dynasty when King Taejo was ruling Korea. The series includes politics and the struggle for the succession to the throne between the brothers. Kang Ha Neul plays the 8th prince who is one of the love interests of the main female lead. His character starts off as someone caring and kind but due to the want of power, he changes.

Love Reset

The romantic comedy film Love Reset has been directed by Nam Dae Joong and stars Kang Ha Neul, Jung So Min and Kim Sun Young. The story revolves around Jung Yeol played by Kang Ha Neul and Na Ra played by Jung So Min who love each other and get married. They end up in an unhappy marriage and decide to get a divorce. On the day that they applied for the divorce, they got into a car accident and lost their memories.

Midnight Runners

Midnight Runners stars Park Seo Joon and Kang Ha Neul. The action comedy was released in 2017. It tells the story of two police academy students who are goofy. The two rookies witness a kidnapping one night. With their limited knowledge and training, they decide to solve the case and try to bust a powerful human trafficking ring. Park Seo Joon plays the physically gifted student and Kang Ha Neul plays the bookworm. Though they have their differences, they come together and catch the culprits.

Misaeng

Misaeng: Incomplete Life is an office drama which shows the ups and downs of work-life in a realistic manner. This drama is known for depicting the South Korean work culture as close to reality as possible. It stars Im Siwan, Lee Sung Min, Kang So Ra, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Dae Myung and Byun Yo Han. The drama was released in 2014 and the actor received several awards for his role in the drama.

Forgotten

Forgotten is a psychological thriller which was released in 2017. It features Kang Ha Neul and Min Mu Yeol. Kang Ha Neul plays the elder brother whose young brother is kidnapped in front of him. His brother returns after nineteen days but starts behaving like a different person. The older of the two sets to unravel the mystery of the kidnapping.

Kang Ha Neul's upcoming activities

Kang Ha Neul has been confirmed as a part of Squid Game Season 2. The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and has marked two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024. Kang Ha Neul would be joined by In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P and more.

Kang Ha Neul, Kim Go Eun and Steve Noh starrer film Love in the Big City is scheduled to release in 2024. It is adapted from the novel by Sang Young and explores love in the new generation.

