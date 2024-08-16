Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s over security incident sparks possible amendments to airport laws; report

On August 16th, Kim Young-bae, a representative from Seongbuk-gap in Seoul and a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, proposed a change to the Airport Facilities Act. This change aims to prevent bodyguards from private security companies from blocking airport passengers' entry or movement without approval from the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport or other relevant authorities.

This proposal comes after a recent incident where actor Byeon Woo Seok faced criticism for excessive security measures at Incheon Airport. Reports indicated that private security personnel pointed flashlights in passengers' faces and took control of airport gates, sparking concern.

The security company responsible for protecting the Lovely Runner actor stated that they had obtained prior permission from the airport security unit. However, Incheon International Airport Corporation disputed this claim and filed a complaint against the security company last month. Additionally, the International Airport Police Corps has booked an employee of the security company as a suspect and is conducting an investigation.

Representative Kim stated that the current Airport Facilities Act lacks provisions to penalize private security guards and others if they interfere with airport passengers' use of facilities. He emphasized that since airports are public spaces used by countless people, their access should not be restricted without proper authorization.

Varo Entertainment, representing Byeon Woo Seok, addressed the allegations of excessive security by acknowledging that their agency did not fully grasp the situation at the scene. They expressed responsibility for the discomfort caused during the security process and extended their apologies to passengers who felt uneasy.

Also on August 16, Yonhap News reported that the Incheon International Airport Police Department had arrested four individuals in connection with the airport controversy. Among them is Mr. A, the 40-year-old CEO of the private security company. The other three arrested include two bodyguards employed by the company and one freelance security personnel.

All four are facing charges for violating the Security Industry Act, though they have not been detained. They are accused of using excessive measures while protecting Byeon Woo Seok at Incheon Airport on July 12, including displaying their authority inappropriately towards other passengers.

The police recently summoned officials from the security company for questioning. They will further investigate to determine if the four individuals will face additional charges of coercion and obstruction of business. Any further charges will be decided once the case is referred to the prosecution.

