Lovely Runner’s Sudden Shower by Byeon Woo Seok's ECLIPSE rises to No 167 on Billboard Global 200

Byeon Woo Seok's song Sudden Shower, which he performed as his character Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, a member of the fictional boy band ECLIPSE, has maintained its position on the Billboard Global 200 chart for two consecutive weeks. In the latest chart released by Billboard Charts on June 11 (local time), Sudden Shower by ECLIPSE ranked 167th on the Billboard Global 200, further demonstrating the global reach and popularity of the song and Lovely Runner.

Additionally, the song achieved an impressive number 4 ranking on the MelOn Top 100 chart following aespa and NewJeans. Sudden Shower holds sentimental value within the drama, as it was written by Ryu Sun Jae for his first love, Im Sol, portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon. Notably, the song also holds the distinction of being the Boy Group song with the most unique listeners on MelOn as of June 11, 2024, with 269K unique listeners.

The inclusion of Sudden Shower from Lovely Runner on the Billboard Global 200 chart is significant, given that the chart primarily focuses on streaming and music sales across more than 200 regions worldwide, excluding local radio broadcast scores in the U.S. It's indeed rare for a drama OST to make it onto Billboard's major charts, let alone maintain its position for two consecutive weeks. The rise in rankings immediately after the drama's conclusion highlights the buzz surrounding the show.

Sudden Shower holds special significance within the plot, serving as a heartwarming connection between the lead characters, Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol, across multiple timelines. Its meaningful portrayal within the show has resonated deeply with fans, capturing their hearts and securing a cherished place within their memories.

More about Lovely Runner

Both Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the lead actors of Lovely Runner, have been nominated for their outstanding performances at the Seoul Drama Awards 2024 in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Fans have the opportunity to cast their votes for their favorite stars from June 15 to July 14, 2024.

Lovely Runner tells the captivating story of Im Sol, an avid fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae. Sol, whose dreams to become a promising film director were shattered by a tragic accident, finds solace in Sun Jae's music and words through a radio show.

However, tragedy strikes again when Sun Jae passes away in a mysterious accident, leaving Sol utterly devastated. Yet, fate takes a surprising turn when Sol wakes up in a classroom 15 years in the past, before both her and Sun Jae's accidents. Seeing this as an opportunity, Sol resolves to alter the course of destiny for both of them.

