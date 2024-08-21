Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner, Serendipity's Embrace, and more: Why 2024 is the year of rom-com K-dramas

Romances are a staple of K-dramas, and 2024 has showcased some truly unforgettable love stories. This year’s best series has featured a range of romances, from classic tropes to unique twists, delivering both beautiful and heart-wrenching narratives.

These love stories have the power to make audiences laugh, cry, or experience a mix of emotions. While the prominence of these romances varies from series to series, each plays a significant role in contributing to the success of the top K-dramas of 2024. Let’s take a look at the top romance K-dramas that made it in the year 2024!

Top romance K-dramas of 2024 so far

1. Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears explores the crisis and rekindling of love between Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won), a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the son of farmers from Yongdu-ri. The drama delves into their three-year marriage, which has become mundane and nearly loveless.

As CEO of Queens Department Store, Hae In and her husband, Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, struggle in their relationship. Hyun Woo feels emasculated by his domineering chaebol family in-laws and experiences minimal interaction with his seemingly aloof wife.

When Hyun Woo decides to pursue a divorce, he discovers that Hae In has only three months to live. Faced with this news, he is initially relieved at the prospect of avoiding the divorce process and hopes to change her mind about her will. As he stays by her side, he begins to find solace and starts to reconsider his situation, counting down the days until he is free from his predicament.

However, freedom proves to be more complicated than anticipated. Hyun Woo's feelings take a turn as he becomes jealous when Yoon Eun-sung (Park Sung Hoon), a long-lost friend of Hae In’s, reappears and gets involved in helping her finalize a business deal. As he witnesses his wife's declining health, Hyun Woo starts to develop sympathy for her, and her deteriorating condition becomes a growing source of concern for him.

2. Lovely Runner

One of the most talked-about Korean dramas of 2024 is Lovely Runner. Far more than just a time-travel story, it’s a poignant tale of first loves. After a top celebrity tragically ends his life, his most devoted fan is transported back to their high school days. She seizes this second chance to protect him and alter his fate.

For Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) is an idol seemingly out of reach, while she is his unrequited first love. Lovely Runner weaves a fantasy romance where two souls, separated by time, ultimately find their way back to each other.

Lovely Runner might seem like a love story between an idol and his fan, but at its core, it’s a profound tale of first love. In a world that can often feel harsh and unforgiving, sometimes all we need is a few comforting words to help us through our struggles.

Even when it feels like everything is falling apart and no one is by your side, it’s important to remember that someone cares and wants you to keep going. For Sun Jae and Im Sol, that is exactly what they find in each other. Sol provides the support Sun Jae needs, and Sun Jae becomes the person who makes Im Sol's world feel whole again.

3. The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family explores the lives of a supernatural family who have lost their powers due to very real personal struggles. Much like Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, the series focuses on the dynamics within the dysfunctional Bok family. Each member has a unique ability but faces significant challenges in harnessing it, struggling with issues such as self-doubt, gluttony, and depression.

The central character, Bok Gwi Ju (Jang Ki Yong), possesses the power to travel back to moments of genuine happiness from his past. Following a traumatic event, he regains the motivation to use his powers once more with the arrival of Do Da Hae (Chun Woo Hee) into his and his family's lives. Yet, Da Hae harbors secrets that could complicate everything.

4. Serendipity’s Embrace

Based on a popular webtoon, Serendipity’s Embrace follows the journey of young people rediscovering true love and pursuing their dreams after a chance encounter with their first love from a decade ago. Kim So Hyun stars as Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer who has grown fearful of love due to painful past experiences. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), someone who has witnessed her lowest moments.

As Hong Joo evolves into a strong yet vulnerable woman, willing to open up to those she loves, Hoo Young learns to live on his terms. The series beautifully captures their growth, and the joy of seeing their friends find their happy endings, making for a truly heart-fluttering experience.

5. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, known for the hit drama Something in the Rain, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon explores the evolving relationship between academy teacher Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won) and her former student, Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon). After resigning from a large company due to unresolved feelings for his first love, Joon Ho returns to the academy as a rookie instructor.

The series highlights Joon Ho’s growth as he becomes a supportive presence for Hye Jin and Hye Jin’s journey as she finally allows herself to pursue her dreams. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon beautifully captures the themes of love and personal growth, portraying the characters' development both individually and together.

6. My Sweet Mobster

My Sweet Mobster is a romance drama that follows Seo Ji Hwan (Uhm Tae Goo), a man who has moved past a troubled history, and Go Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa), a kids' content creator. The series explores themes of reconciling with the past and rediscovering childhood innocence.

With its charming portrayal of one of K-dramaland's sweetest couples, My Sweet Mobster offers a delightful blend of romance and comedy. The 16 episodes are packed with laugh-out-loud moments and heartwarming scenes, making it a must-watch for fans of feel-good dramas.

7. Marry My Husband

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, Marry My Husband centers on Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who, after witnessing her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) and her husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) having an affair and subsequently being murdered by her husband, is given a second chance at life. Transported 10 years into the past, Ji Won seeks revenge with the help of her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo).

Determined not to repeat her past mistakes, Ji Won resolves to take control of her destiny. As she embarks on her quest for revenge, she evolves from a clueless and gullible individual into a strong, self-assured woman. Along the way, she discovers love with a good man who makes her life worthwhile.

8. Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy that follows the story of two former rivals who unexpectedly become each other's source of light during their darkest times. Park Hyung Sik stars as Yeo Jung Woo, a renowned plastic surgeon whose successful career faces jeopardy due to a mysterious medical mishap. Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye plays Nam Ha Neul, a dedicated anesthesiologist grappling with burnout syndrome.

As Jung Woo and Ha Neul navigate their challenges, they find solace and support in each other. Their journey is one of mutual healing and rediscovery, with romance emerging as a natural outcome of their deepening connection.

9. Miss Night and Day

Miss Night and Day centers around an intriguing premise involving time and identity. The story follows Lee Mi Jin (played by Jeong Eun Ji), a young job seeker who unexpectedly finds herself aging rapidly overnight and becomes Lim Soon, a woman in her 50s. Choi Jin Hyuk stars as Gye Ji Woong, a prosecutor who becomes entangled in the lives of both Lee Mi Jin and her older alter ego, Lim Soon (portrayed by Lee Jung Eun), and falls for her.

10. Love Next Door

Love Next Door is an ongoing romantic comedy from director Yoo Je Won and writer Shin Ha Eun, the duo behind the beloved drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

In this new series, Jung So Min stars as Bae Seok Ryu, a woman seeking to turn her life around after facing numerous setbacks. Jung Hae In plays Choi Seung Hyo, the son of her mother's friend, who represents a troubling and awkward chapter from her past. As they unexpectedly reconnect at a pivotal moment in their lives, their relationship evolves in ways that promise to captivate and delight viewers, bringing a fresh, heart-fluttering dynamic as they fall for each other slowly.

