BoA is set to return with fresh music in the near future. After the hit success of Marry My Husband, she is gearing up to dive back into her first love - singing. Her portrayal of a wicked villain in the popular K-drama had everyone talking.

BoA will be making a comeback

It has been reported that BoA will be releasing a new album in 2024. Although not a lot of information is available as of yet, the album will supposedly be in a single form, which typically contains two songs. The singer has been working hard and preparing for the music video, which will be released along with the album. BoA has not released any solo music since 2022 with her third mini album, Forgive Me.

However, her fans have seen her in a different light, as a member of a girl group. Formed in 2022 by SM Entertainment, she debuted as a member of GOT The Beat, which consists of an inter-changing line-up. The first line-up consisted of BoA, SNSD’s Hyoyeon and Taeyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina. They debuted with the single Step Back in 2022 and released their first mini-album in 2023, Stamp On It.

Additionally, BoA was also part of a show called Dancing Queens on the Road, which organizes nationwide concert tours across South Korea. Some of the top female singers are part of it and they travel around performing and meeting their fans. The unique concept was developed in 2023 and broadcast by tvN Network. Kim Wan Sun, Uhm Jung Hwa, BoA, Hwasa, and Hong Hyun Hee appeared in the show as regular cast members.

Advertisement

Watch Forgive Me music video

BoA in Marry My Husband

However, the artist particularly received a lot of attention for her role in Marry My Husband. BoA took up the role of Oh Yoo Ra, the fiancée of Yoo Ji Hyuk (played by Na In Woo) in the K-drama. She particularly stood out, as her role was that of the bad guy trying to separate the lead couple of the series. She made a spectacular entry in the middle of the plot, which took everyone by surprise. Although a few fans did not find her performance compelling, others thought she did an amazing job.

Additionally, the K-drama achieved major viewing ratings in the second half of the show, especially the ones in which she appeared. To celebrate the success, the entire cast will be going on a vacation on March 10, but BoA will not be attending. Instead, she will be preparing for her solo comeback at the end of March.

Moreover, BoA joined NCT Wish for their debut showcase on March 4, 2023, as their producer. She expressed to the press her future vision and plans with the Japanese group formed under SM Entertainment. The singer also states that the group has a refreshing color and concept while staying in touch with NCT’s essence.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X, IVE and more Starship Entertainment artists’ YouTube hacked; agency releases official statement