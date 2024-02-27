NCT WISH, the Japanese sub-unit of NCT, has finally dropped the teaser of their upcoming debut single song on February 27, 2024, at 12 am KST. The teaser exhibits a joyful version of the group where they chant their group name in unison and shake a leg along to the upbeat tune.

NCT WISH's music video teaser for debut single Wish

NCT WISH is bringing summer vibes back with its latest track with bright colors and a clear blue sky. The members are seen doing various activities that showcase their carefree moments of bliss and happiness. As they lay on the fresh green grass, it will certainly fill everyone with cheerful feelings. Moreover, the members wear casual costumes yet are perfectly synchronized with their surroundings. They start performing the song on the open field, which gives the fans a snippet of what the song will sound like.

The latest addition and final sub-unit of NCT’s elaborate family is NCT WISH, the Japanese boy band. Formed and managed by SM Entertainment along with Avex Trax, BoA serves as the producer of the band. The group is comprised of six members, which include Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya. The company initially announced the group in January 2024 with the release of a teaser titled NCT Wish: Wish for Our Wish, which confirmed the name of the group.

Advertisement

Watch NCT Wish's music video teaser for upcoming single Wish

NCT Wish's debut single release date

On February 28, 2024, the debut single will be released along with the music video at 6 pm KST. Moreover, the track will also be released as part of a single album, which will contain a B-side track. The album will have a digital version and a physical version, which are currently sold out on the official website. Moreover, the song will be available in both Japanese and Korean languages, serving audiences in both countries.

Ahead of their debut, they released their pre-debut track, Hands Up, in 2023, along with a music video. The single also contains a b-side track, We Go. They gained fans along with the song from both Japan and South Korea, and the anticipation for their debut increased. Moreover, the group was part of the SMTOWN LIVE 2024 SMCU Palace in Tokyo, Japan, where they performed their debut single for the first time.

Watch Hands Up music video

ALSO READ: Alchemy of Souls' Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina are reportedly dating? Agencies comment