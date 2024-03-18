BoA gears up for comeback with single Emptiness; releases teaser image

BoA, the renowned South Korean soloist, has been gearing up to delve back into making music after many activities within the last year. The artist is set to release her new single track, Emptiness, in the coming days. Moreover, she has also unveiled a teaser image for her anticipated single, offering a glimpse into the concept.

BoA releases teaser image for upcoming single

On March 18, 2024, at midnight KST, BoA dropped the teaser image for her upcoming digital single, Emptiness. The picture consists of a silver metal-like object in the shape of a heart, which has the title of the song written on it. Although not a lot of information has been revealed about the single, it can be assumed that it will revolve around the themes of love and loneliness. 

Earlier, the artist has recently wrapped up with the filming for the music video and also revealed the date for its release. The single track, along with the video, will be out on March 26, 2024. The song is much anticipated by fans because the K-pop artist announced new music launch after 1 year and 4 months. She released her third mini-album in 2024, titled Forgive Me along with a vibrant music video for the title track. 

More about BoA and her recent activities

BoA is a solo artist who debuted under SM Entertainment with the album ID; Peace B, in 2000. She gained immense popularity in South Korea and especially in the Japanese music industry, solidifying her status as an artist. However, more recently, she debuted as a member of GOT The Beat, formed in 2022 by SM Entertainment, which consists of an inter-changing line-up. The first line-up consisted of BoA, SNSD’s Hyoyeon and Taeyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina. They debuted with the single Step Back in 2022 and released their first mini-album in 2023, Stamp On It. 

Additionally, BoA was also part of a show called Dancing Queens on the Road, which organizes nationwide concert tours across South Korea alongside Kim Wan Sun, Uhm Jung Hwa, BoA, Hwasa, and Hong Hyun Hee. Additionally, the artist also appeared in the popular K-drma Marry My Husband in 2023. BoA took up the role of Oh Yoo Ra, the fiancée of Yoo Ji Hyuk (played by Na In Woo) which grabbed the attention of the audiences for her stellar performance as an antagonist.

Watch Forgive Me music video


Hrishita Das
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: SM Entertainment
