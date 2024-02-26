Marry My Husband and cast Park Min Young-Lee Yi Kyung top most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for 7th time

Marry My Husband is a popular K-drama which came to an end last week. The drama starred Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon and Na In Woo. The revenge drama was well received by fans and received a lot of love. The cast and the drama topped the list of the most buzzworthy K-drama actors and K-dramas this week once more. Here are the details.

Marry My Husband and cast top most buzzworthy K-drama and K-drama actors' list

Marry My Husband became the most buzzworthy K-drama this week for the 7th consecutive time. Park Min Young who plays the main protagonist, topped the list of the most buzzworthy K-drama actors. She was followed by Lee Yi Kyung and Song Ha Yoon who are also a part of the cast. Na In Woo also made it to the top 10 and took the 8th spot. The list was generated by Good Data Corporation which takes into account news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media activities.

Marry My Husband tells the story of a woman who is given a second chance at life to get her revenge on people who did her wrong. She is transported back to the past where she can alter her future. It was followed by the hit dramas Knight Flower, Captivating the King, Doctor Slump and Korea-Khitan War.

Most buzzworthy K-dramas this week

Marry My Husband Knight Flower Captivating the King Doctor Slump Korea-Khitan War Queen of Divorce Flex x Cop Queen of Tears Love Song for Illusion Live Your Own Life

Most buzzworthy K-drama actors this week

Park Min Young (Marry My Husband) Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband) Song Ha Yoon (Marry My Husband) Jo Jung Suk (Captivating the King) Honey Lee (Knight Flower) Shin Se Kyung (Captivating the King) Choi Woo Shik (A Killer Paradox) Na In Woo (Marry My Husband) BoA (Marry My Husband) Lee Jong Won (Knight Flower)

