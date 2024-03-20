Wedding Impossible with Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min maintains steady viewership ratings; Midnight Studio sees slight rise

Wedding Impossible is a romance comedy starring Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan and Bae Yoon Kyung. The drama was released on February 26 and has been well received by the audience. Once again this week, the drama maintained its viewership. Midnight Photo Studio starring Joo Won, Kwon Na Ra, Yoo In Soo and Eum Moon Suk saw a slight increase in viewership.

Wedding Impossible and Midnight Studio maintain viewership

According to Neilsen Korea, Wedding Impossible starring Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min and Kim Do Wan achieved a nationwide average viewership rating of 3.4 percent for its latest episode. This is a slight dip of 0.1 percent from the previous episode. The drama tells the story of an aspiring actor Na Ah Jeong. She is a supporting actor and hopes to get a main role one day. Upon her friend's request, who is a chaebol successor, she agrees to act to be his wife. Their plans get disrupted because of her friend's younger brother who wishes to see his brother take over the family business.

Midnight Studio garnered a viewership rating of 2.48 percent for the latest episode. It had received 2.35 percent in the previous episode. This is a small increase for the series. Midnight Photo Studio revolves around a photo studio where ghosts come to get themselves clicked. It is run by a passionate photographer. Due to circumstances, he comes across a lawyer who ends up being partners with him and they manage the studio together.

Let's Get Grabbed By The Collar's viewership steady

Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar maintained its ratings at 2.7 percent. This is a decrease of 0.1 percent. The drama tells the story of a hardworking investigative journalist who brings crimes and wrongdoings to light. When she herself is accused of murder, her life and job take a hit. She along with a detective and her husband, take matters into their own hands and try to find out the real culprit and who has been trying to frame her.

