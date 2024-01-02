Mr. Queen, River Where the Moon Rises, Marry My Husband, more: PICK your favorite K-drama starring Na In Woo

Na In Woo is one of the promising rising stars of Korean entertainment. From making official television debut with the drama Shine or Go Crazy (2015) to establishing himself as a versatile actor with several challenging roles, Na In Woo is truly a talented artist. The actor’s journey hasn’t been easy, he started with minor and supporting roles in shows such as It's Okay to be Sensitive, Cinderella with Four Knights, and more.

The actor solidified his presence in the mainstream K-dramas with the portrayal of Kim Byeong In, the second lead character in the popular historical comedy series titled Mr. Queen. Since then, the actor has never looked back. After this, he not only bagged his first main role in the show River Where the Moon Rises, but he also became a regular cast member of the famous South Korean variety show titled 2 Days & 1 Night in 2022.

Let’s take a look at some of the best K-dramas featuring Na In Woo!

Marry My Husband (2024)

Marry My Husband premiered on tvN on 1 January 2024. It tells the story of a terminally ill woman named Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who gets a chance to travel back in time to seek revenge on her ex-husband as she finds out that the latter is cheating on her.

In this thriller drama, Na In Woo plays the role of Yoo Ji Hyeok, who is the head of the department in the same firm where Kang Ji Won works. He develops feelings for her and can do anything to help her in her mission.

Longing for You (2023)

In the show Longing for You, Na In Woo assumes the role of Oh Jin Seong, a detective who discovers hidden secrets as he sets on a mission to find the culprit of his younger brother’s murder case. This drama is a must-watch for those who love mystery, thriller, twists, and turns!

Mr Queen (2020-21)

Mr. Queen is a historical-comedy drama that follows the narrative of a 21st-century man, whose soul gets trapped in a woman’s body (the Queen Cheorin of Joseon dynasty played by Shin Hye Sun).

Na In Woo takes on the role of Kim Byeong In, the adopted son of Kim Jwa Eun. He also happens to be the cousin of Queen Cheorin. He has a kind heart and is always on his toes to help the queen.

Jinxed at First (2022)

Jinxed at First is a fantasy romance drama that focuses on an unlucky young man named Gong Soo Kwang, essayed by Na In Woo. His fate changes as he meets a woman named Lee Seul Bi (Seohyun), who possesses a special power to see the future of an individual with a mere touch.

River Where the Moon Rises (2021)

River Where the Moon Rises featured Ji Soo as the protagonist, but the actor stepped down due to his school bullying scandal. Na In Woo was roped in to play the main lead, replacing Jisoo. The show unfolds the romance between Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Na In Woo shines as On Dal, a man who exhibits the opposite characteristics of a warrior princess who aspires to take over the throne. He firmly believes in harmony and peace, but he finds himself forsaking his principles to protect the princess.

