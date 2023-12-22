Na In Woo concludes to help Park Min Young seek revenge from Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon in Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband, tvN's upcoming drama, offers a sneak peek into Na In Woo's character. Adapted from a web novel by author Sung So Jak, the series narrates the revenge story of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who, after witnessing her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) and her husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) engaging in an affair, is killed by Park Min Hwan. Kang Ji Won travels back 10 years into the past to seek revenge alongside Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), the head of a department at the same company.

New stills starring Na In Woo in Marry My Husband

Na In Woo is set to portray the charming and intelligent Yoo Ji Hyeok, a department head at U&K Food. Despite possessing status and power that could afford him anything, Yoo Ji Hyeok grapples with a variable he cannot easily manage – he becomes weak and clumsy in the presence of his crush, Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young).

Formerly a cold and indifferent boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok undergoes a complete transformation in demeanor following Kang Ji Won's revival. He is depicted as someone willing to go to great lengths to assist Kang Ji Won, using all his capabilities to support her. In the released stills, Yoo Ji Hyeok's kind gaze is evident as he appears ready to face any challenge that arises in his efforts to help Kang Ji Won.

Na In Woo expressed that working alongside Park Min Young was an exceptional experience, citing it as the best. Acknowledging Park Min Young's extensive acting background and her excellent portrayal of her character, he shared that her skillful acting allowed him to naturally immerse himself into the role of Yoo Ji Hyeok.

Na In Woo expressed his desire for viewers to experience the catharsis of a thrilling revenge drama and heart-fluttering romance. He encouraged viewers to pay attention to Kang Ji Won's second chance at life, seeking revenge, and to the narrative of his character, Yoo Ji Hyeok, as they unfold in the storyline.

More about Marry My Husband

In Marry My Husband, Park Min Young takes on the role of Kang Ji Won, a woman accustomed to being patient with others. After being betrayed and murdered by her husband and best friend, she revives ten years in the past, providing viewers with much anticipation for Park Min Young's portrayal of the transformed Kang Ji Won as she seizes a second chance at life.

Lee Yi Kyung portrays Park Min Hwan, Kang Ji Won's husband before her time travel. Park Min Hwan is depicted as a self-centered individual who considers himself the most important person in the world, maintaining outdated views and treating his wife like a maid.

Song Ha Yoon embodies Kang Ji Won's close friend, Jung Soo Min, a character with a seemingly pure exterior but twisted on the inside, creating anticipation for Song Ha Yoon's acting transformation as she navigates the dual-natured personality of her role. Marry My Husband is scheduled to premiere on January 1 at 8:50 PM KST, 5:20 PM IST.

