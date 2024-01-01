Marry My Husband star Park Min Young addresses dating rumor controversy; opens up about being deeply affected

Park Min Young, a highly acclaimed Korean actress known for her roles in popular shows like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Forecasting Love and Weather, and My Private Life, is set to star in Marry My Husband. During one of her interviews, she opened up about the impact of the personal life scandal in 2023, revealing its significant effect on her mental well-being and health.

Park Min Young talks about her dating rumor and its impact

On the morning of the 1st, the online production presentation for tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama Marry My Husband took place. Director Park Won Guk, along with actors Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon, and Lee Gikwang, attended the event. Park Min Young, previously involved in controversies related to her ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun and dating rumors, chose Marry My Husband as her first project after the breakup.

Speaking as an actress and reflecting on the challenging year of 2023, Park Min Young shared that it was a time when both her body and mental health were affected. She admitted to wondering if she could do well, but the support of the director of Marry My Husband played a significant role in helping her through it.

The actress shared that, even though it was a brief period, she genuinely lived each day with regret. During a brain wave test at the psychiatrist, danger signals emerged due to feelings of guilt. These moments made her realize her true calling, understanding that she's happiest and shines the most when she's just acting on set, like before.

The star of Her Private Life expressed that she has now embraced everything and wanted to convey her apologies for causing concern. While acknowledging that it would have been better to address this earlier, she sincerely wishes to do so now that she is in a healthier state.

Park Min Young extended her apologies to those who love and care for her, particularly her fans. She expressed her belief that the best way she can respond is by showcasing a positive image as an actress, aiming to prevent any future unpleasant issues. In conclusion, she shared that while she always aspired to be a proud actress, she is currently living with regret. However, she is actively working to get back on track and expressed gratitude for the support of fans watching the presentation.

More about Park Min Young

Previously, it was reported that several executives of Bithumb, including Kang Jong Hyun, suspected to be the mastermind behind the business, were arrested on February 2, 2023, as the investigation for stock manipulation and embezzlement gained momentum. The What's Wrong With Secretary Kim star, Park Min Young, was also summoned as a witness, but she denied any involvement in the matter.

Marry My Husband marks Park Min Young's comeback drama following these events. The series narrates the story of an ordinary woman burdened by an incompetent husband, neglectful in-laws, and a challenging work life. After being diagnosed with cancer at a young age and witnessing her husband's affair with her best friend leading to her murder, she inexplicably returns to ten years ago, starting her second life.

