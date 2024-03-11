SEVENTEEN's Jun faces chaotic mobbing incident at China airport sparking debate over fan etiquette

SEVENTEEN's Jun encountered a harrowing experience upon his arrival at a China airport, as fans mobbed him with little regard for his safety or personal space. Despite being surrounded by bodyguards, the idol found himself in a perilous situation, sparking debate within the K-Pop community about the acceptance of such behavior towards idols.

SEVENTEEN’s Jun falls victim to airport mobbing in China

SEVENTEEN's Jun recently embarked on a journey to China for an event, but what should have been an exciting experience turned into a worrying situation upon his arrival. Departing from the Incheon International Airport in Korea, Jun was well-guarded, and despite the presence of Korean press and fans, the situation remained relatively controlled.

However, chaos ensued when Jun touched down in China, as a throng of fans mobbed the idol, creating a scene likened to a "zombie apocalyptic" scenario by a Korean netizen. Fans on-site shared alarming photos and videos, which rapidly circulated across various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

Despite being accompanied by eight bodyguards, Jun found himself completely surrounded, with fans disregarding personal space in their eagerness to capture photos of the idol. The incident prompted criticism from both SEVENTEEN and other idol fans, highlighting the reckless behavior exhibited by some enthusiasts.

This event has reignited the ongoing debate within the K-Pop culture regarding the acceptance of fans and fansites waiting for and following their biases at airports, as the safety of idols continues to be jeopardized in such scenarios.

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and BLACKPINK’s Jennie also encountered chaotic airport scenes recently

Recent airport mobbing incidents involving BLACKPINK's Jennie, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan, and BLACKPINK's Rosé at Incheon Airport had sparked concerns over idol safety. Both Jennie and Jeonghan encountered overwhelming crowds during their arrival for Paris Fashion Week, prompting security interventions and changes in plans. Videos of the chaotic scenes circulated online, reigniting discussions on the need for improved security measures. Rosé also faced a massive crowd during her departure, but a heartwarming moment ensued when she paused to check on a fallen fan, showcasing her genuine care for supporters amidst the frenzy.

