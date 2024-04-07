NCT’s Johnny rocks DJ debut at Wildwoods Party in Phuket surrounded by fans; Watch

Johnny of NCT 127 is known for his appealing personality and amazing rapper skills. The K-pop idol recently made his Paris Fashion Week debut. The NCT 127 member made heads turn with his exceptional style and visuals. Making another move in his career as a musical artist, Johnny made his highly awaited DJ debut at Wildwoods Party.

Johnny of NCT 127’s DJ debut at the Wildwoods Party hypnotized fans

Johnny of NCT 127 announced he would be making his debut as a DJ with Wildwoods Party last month. The D-day was last night and it was all that a fan could ever imagine. Johnny was the DJ at the Wildwoods Party in Tichuca, Phuket on April 6, 2024.

Johnny like always with his charming personality and arresting presence won the hearts of fans that attended the event. Making a rocking debut as a DJ, Johnny added another accomplishment expanding his trajectory as a K-pop idol.

Johnny has hence been evolving as more than just a rapper and vocalist of NCT 127. At the Paris Fashion Week, not long ago, the K-pop idol had established himself as a formidable fashion icon. Adding another medal, now Johnny has successfully debuted as a DJ. Johnny turned up the heat at the party with his energy and smashing DJ skills. Many fans attended the special event in Phuket and displayed their support for the artist.

Fans were met with happy surprise catching their idol playing the part of DJ at the party. Many admired his undeniable captivating presence, his DJ skills, and more. Johnny was seen in his energetic element at the Wildwoods Party, controlling the music. He also played Fact Check by NCT 127 which became one of the biggest highlights for the fans. Here are some of the starstruck reactions from the fans on X (previously Twitter).

Know Johnny of NCT 127

Johnny also known as Johnny Suh, is a member of NCT 127. NCT 127 is the second sub-unit of the K-pop boy band NCT under SM Entertainment. Johnny along with fellow bandmate Doyoung joined the original seven-member debut lineup in December 2016. Johnny’s first release with NCT 127 was their mini album Limitless on January 6, 2017.

Johnny made his Paris Fashion Week debut where he made a statement with his style and presence. Moreover, the idol was seen in a friendly conversation with Willow Smith.

