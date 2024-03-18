NCT’s Taeyong pens heartfelt message to fans ahead of military enlistment in April; READ here

NCT member Taeyong is all set to depart soon for his upcoming military enlistment. Notably, he is the first member of his group, who will be joining the mandatory service. On March 18, SM Entertainment issued an official statement regarding his military service, which he is slated to leave for, on April 15.

NCT’s Taeyong writes to fans amid military enlistment announcement

On this day, as the fans felt low-spirited about their beloved K-pop idol’s departure for a while, Taeyong shared a surprising Weverse update dedicated to his supporters. He reflected on his time with the NCT members and his love for the fans through the heartfelt message that took the internet by storm.

He penned, “Hello Taeyong here. The beginning of 2024 seemed to be here just a moment ago. But in the blink of an eye, spring is now on our doors. And with that, I’m writing this letter cause I am going away for a while on April 15 to serve my military enlistment. I know some of you are taken by surprise, so I wanted to tell you directly.”

The NCT127 leader further added his gratitude for Czennie (NCT fandom’s nickname), “Looking back at the time, I realize how much I have grown up thanks to you and the members. With you, the moments were bright and shining. Thank you for giving me memorable and happy days.”

Read the full translation of Taeyong’s Weverse post below:

More about NCT Taeyong's upcoming military enlistment

In addition, SM Entertainment revealed that Taeyong would be serving in the Navy as an active-duty soldier.

However, his recruitment in a training center will be held privately. The agency announced that there would be no official events on that day to avoid safety-related incidents due to congestion on the site.

Both Taeyong and SM Entertainment asked for the fans’ utmost support and good wishes during this time.

Earlier in 2023, the K-pop idol hinted towards the enlistment through an online fan club forum. Though the agency didn’t follow up immediately, the announcement is coming after almost 6 months of his subtle reference towards the same.

More about Taeyong's recent activities

Meanwhile, Taeyong has been headlining with his successful latest comeback. On February 26, 2024, the singer dropped his second solo mini-album titled TAP. This highly-anticipated EP features a total of six tracks including Moon Tour, Run Away, Ups & Downs, 404 Loading, APE, and the title track of the same name.

The album was well-received by his fans, especially the much-awaited music video for the track TAP, which captured groovy beats along with an energetic performance by Taeyong, complementing his distinguishing style and aura.

