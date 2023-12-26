NCT’s Ten falls off stage at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon; fans criticize organizers for improper safety measures

NCT’s Ten accidentally fell off the stage elevator during 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The much-awaited music ceremony took place on 25 December 2023.

A video of the K-pop idol’s accident started circulating on the internet, leaving fans shocked and worried about the singer. During the show, NCT’s Ten was supposed to have his solo intro segment before joining the other NCT U members (sub-unit of NCT) for a group performance on their hit song, Baggy Jeans.

In the video, Ten is seen entering the stage and then, accidentally tripping and falling into the open lift pit, which was probably not visible under dim light conditions. Seconds later, the K-pop idol quickly appeared on stage and delivered his performance.

NCT’s Ten falls into an open lift pit at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon

After the show ended, Ten clarified and consoled fans through a social media platform, Bubble. He asked fans not to worry as he is completely fine. He also shared his warm wishes for Christmas!

Take a look at NCT U performing Baggy Jeans at SBS Gayo Daejeon:

Meanwhile, Ten’s video footage from the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon ceremony went viral and fans couldn’t stop reacting to this unfortunate incident. Although the accident details still remain unclear, K-netizens criticized the organizers for the lack of safety measures taken during the event, such as a dimly lit stage. On the other hand, some fans praised NCT’s Ten for showing professionalism as he climbed back up onto the stage, and continued with his performance.

Advertisement

More About NCT’s Ten

Ten is a Thai singer and dancer, who has been part of the famous K-pop boy group, NCT, since 2016 and its sub-units namely NCT U and WayV. In August 2021, he debuted as a solo artist with the digital single titled Dream in a Dream. In December 2023, Ten announced that his first solo fan concert would be held in Seoul in February 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 2023 Gayo Daejeon: TXT Yeonjun covers BTS’ Jungkook's 3D, ITZY's Yuna rocks BLACKPINK's Jennie' You & Me, more