'Need to reach out': Fans of EXO, BTS, Stray Kids and more offer support to GOT7's BamBam after concerning messages

GOT7 fans are growing concerned about BamBam following some troubling updates. While he is currently promoting his latest release, BAMESIS, with performances around the world, he recently shared an alarming Instagram story expressing a desire to sleep and not wake up, which deeply unsettled many fans online.

Following these concerns, BamBam shared that his mental state had improved, though he still felt unhappy amid his busy schedule. On September 23, it was announced that he would be taking a break. However, on September 29, he posted an Instagram story saying he would be “gone for good” in 2025, which raised alarms among fans.

Later, he tweeted a goodnight message on X and replied to a supportive fan, but his response heightened worries further by stating that the people around him were “the reason I’m dying.”

Fans on X have expressed their concerns about how BamBam's intense workload and management may be impacting his mental health. In a rare show of unity, K-pop fans have set aside their usual rivalries to support the GOT7 member, showering him with love and encouragement. Many hope that BamBam can distance himself from those who might not have his best interests at heart, leading to the trend of "WE LOVE YOU BAMBAM" across social media.

Various fandoms, including BTS' ARMY, EXO's EXO-Ls, Stray Kids' STAYs, and SHINee's Shawols, have come together to show their support for GOT7's BamBam. This united front highlights the strong sense of community in the K-pop world as fans rally around him during this challenging time.

BamBam’s schedule has been grueling. Alongside preparing for his BAMESIS comeback, he recently wrapped up his 2023–2024 AREA 52 World Tour in May, attended Paris Fashion Week 2024, and juggled numerous other commitments.

Although he’s currently on a break, his busy agenda shows no signs of slowing down. His upcoming promotions will likely include a showcase tour, featuring a stop at Mumbai's K-Town Festival 2.0, followed by a fan sign event at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre on December 15.

BamBam is a Thai member of the popular group GOT7, which debuted in 2014. After leaving JYP Entertainment in 2021, he signed with ABYSS COMPANY and is now concentrating on his solo career.

He trained for about three years under JYP Entertainment before debuting with the agency's boy band GOT7 in 2014. Prior to his debut, BamBam made his first appearance on an episode of Mnet’s reality survival show WIN: Who Is Next, which aired on September 6, 2013.

The following year, he joined his bandmates Jinyoung, Jackson Wang, Mark, Yugyeom, Jay B, and Youngjae to release GOT7’s debut song, Girls Girls Girls.

