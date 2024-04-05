NewJeans’ ASAP from 2nd EP Get Up amasses 100 million Spotify streams; becomes 12th song by group to achieve feat

NewJeans, the fresh-faced K-pop girl group continues to soar high since their debut in 2022. Within 2 years, they have produced multiple chart-topping songs, setting an unprecedented standard of success in the scene of K-pop. Their latest achievement contributes further to their rapid growth.

NewJeans's ASAP brings their 12th 100 million streams on Spotify

According to Spotify’s update on April 5, the group’s track ASAP has exceeded a whopping 100 million streams on the platform, reaffirming the power of their loyal fanbase.

With this achievement, NewJeans bags the 12th song that has hit the count on the music streaming platform. Earlier, their 11 songs including Super Shy, ETA, NewJeans, OMG, Hype Boy, Ditto, Cookie, Attention, Cool With You, GODS, and Hurt have achieved an impressive 100 million Spotify streams.

On this day, ASAP reaches the milestone just 8 months and 2 weeks after the release on July 21, 2023.

Know more about NewJeans' song ASAP

ASAP is the sixth single released by NewJeans from their 2nd mini album Get Up. Released on July 21, 2023, the EP featured 5 other tracks titled NewJeans, Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, and the title tracks Get Up. On April 5, all five songs surpass the 100 million Spotify stream count, while the title track closely follows with around 99 million streams.

Meanwhile, the song ASAP was described by fans as an experimental and fleshed-out performance by the group. Accompanied by just a 2 minute 20 seconds long music video, the track vividly explores NewJeans’ contemporary concept with a dash of interlude-esque vibe, expressive palette, muted synth sound, and melodious vocals, revealing an unexplored K-pop aesthetic.

Let’s revisit ASAP’s MV to celebrate NewJeans’ latest achievement:

Catch up on NewJeans' career in K-pop

Meanwhile, on July 22, 2022, NewJeans made their debut under HYBE’s subsidiary ADOR. Composed of five diverse and fresh-faced members (Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein), the group is set on a journey to explore the Y2K concept and next-door girls vibe.

To date, the group has released 2 extended plays, 1 Singles album, 1 remix album, and 10 singles, which all went out to garner exceptional popularity amongst fans worldwide.

As the K-pop community welcomed the new group with open arms, NewJeans also promised to redefine the realm of the music industry.

Their last remix album NJWMX was released on December 19, 2023. This year is also going to be an exciting time for the NewJeans fans, as the group is gearing up for their comeback and Japanese debut with two singles.

