BLACKPINK’s Rosé sung Signal Song: FINAL LOVE SONG for I-LAND 2: N/a out now; Listen here

BLACKPINK member Rosé reached new music heights in the last few years. Though she hasn’t yet announced a solo comeback, excitement ran through the roof as I-LAND 2: N/a revealed that the singer will lend her voice to the music survival show.

BLACKPINK's Rosé sung FINAL LOVE SONG is out

On April 4 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), finally the much-anticipated Signal Song: FINAL LOVE SONG by Rosé has been released through Mnet. Fans felt excited to hear the K-pop idol’s angelic voice after a long time.

On this day, Mnet released a performance video of the song, where the participants of I-LAND 2: N/a set the stage ablaze, accompanied by the BLACKPINK member’s energetic voice singing the FINAL LOVE SONG.

Actor Song Kang, who was confirmed as the host of the show as the storyteller also appeared at the beginning of the video, relaying the message of the next performance.

Listen to BLACKPINK Rosé’s FINAL LOVE SONG below:

The Signal Song was first produced by THE BLACK LABEL’s in-house producers Teddy, VVN, 24. The song draw massive inspiration from the English track The Final Countdown by the Swedish rock band called Europe. Delving into the end of an era, bidding farewell to a long journey, the English song delivered a powerful message. Signal Song also followed a similar narrative through the immaculate lyrics.

As Rosé was announced to give voice to the song for I-LAND’s season 2, anticipation ran high to witness her rendition. On this day, as FINAL LOVE SONG was released, the singer made sure to deliver an impeccable performance, that will stay as a monumental moment.

More about I-LAND 2 N/a

I-LAND 2: N/a is the much-awaited sequel of I-LAND, which first hit the screen on June 26, 2020. Created by Belift Lab, the first season focused on giving birth to a new K-pop boy band, which will set unprecedented standards in the Korean music industry.

I-LAND fulfilled its ambition by forming the group ENHYPEN with the winning members, who are currently ruling the industry as a new-generation K-pop boy group.

The sequel I-LAND 2: N/a will also air with the intention of molding the next trendsetter girl group. BIGBANG’s Taeyang will act as the main producer for the show to guide the attendees.

I-LAND 2: N/a is set to broadcast from April 18, 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) through its original network Mnet.

