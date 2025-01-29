'NewJeans’ claims are not...': KMCA official blames K-pop group for negatively impacting youth, calls them 'impressionable'

Fourth-gen girl group NewJeans is currently in legal and public dispute with their label ADOR (a subsidiary of HYBE). As per the current reported developments of the case, a Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) official voiced worries that the controversy surrounding it could tarnish the reputation of the entire entertainment industry.

As per the official, the group lacked understanding of the market and were mere 'impressionable teenagers.' TV Daily reported this aspect of the NewJeans scandal (the ongoing conflict between HYBE, ADOR, Min Hee Jin, and NewJeans is collectively referred to as the NewJeans scandal) on January 29. The official said, "The members of NewJeans are unable to differentiate between a performance bond agreement and an investment contract."

It might be the official's response to the group's attempt at unilateral contract termination, trying to sign advertisements and other deals as an individual entity and also trying to change their group's name amidst an ongoing legal battle. As per the representative, "For anyone with a basic understanding of business or the market, NewJeans’ claims are not even worth responding to." They also felt that NewJeans' actions would negatively influence youth, who have no professional experience in the legal sector.

The official further said that the girl group's claims could be perceived as "conviction by impressionable teenagers." As per the official, speaking out publicly about the issue was irresponsible on their part as they might "sway public opinion." He/she also talked about Min Hee Jin, the former CEO and executive producer of NewJeans. The KMCA member said that Min Hee Jin should have stopped the K-pop idols from engaging in the conflict if her aim was to safeguard them.

Advertisement

Not just NewJeans and Min Hee Jin; even the media was criticised by the KCMA representative. As per him, business conflicts should be resolved quietly through legal means and should be resolved through legal means and not through public forums and press conferences, as it can "damage both the artist’s image and the K-pop industry as a whole.” He/she was also against the idea of unilateral contract termination, as if that were the case, "No investor would want to commit to such an unstable industry in the long term."

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ temporary group name change can lead to severe contract breach; ADOR releases official statement