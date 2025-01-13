ADOR tries to legally prohibit NewJeans from signing exclusive contracts 2 months post their separation announcement

NewJeans' entertainment agency, ADOR, filed an injunction against the girl group at the Seoul Central District Court to prevent them from signing any advertisements or other contracts, as reported by a Korean news agency on January 13. According to the company's official statement, they did so to "preserve the agency's status."

As per ADOR, they do not intend to allow NewJeans to engage in "independently signing advertising contracts and conducting advertising activities without ADOR's approval or consent."

The label expressed concern regarding NewJeans attempting to engage in independent activities before their legal separation from ADOR . The fourth-generation quintet, consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, announced the group's legal separation from ADOR (a subsidiary of HYBE Labels) through a press conference at the end of November last year.

NewJeans also appealed in court for a legal separation from the agency; however, the first hearing is yet to take place. Therefore, ADOR legally appealed to prevent this from setting a precedent where K-pop idols can simply cancel their contracts and go solo without addressing the legal aspects.

In ADOR's statement, they argued that if artists are given such leeway, "the incentive to invest in the entertainment industry will disappear, shaking the foundation of the K-pop industry and causing it to greatly shrink." The agency portrayed their injunction appeal as an effort made in good faith for the benefit of the entire K-pop industry. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the group has been receiving various collaboration offers from multiple companies.

According to reports, ADOR received advertisement and project offers from external agencies for the girl group. They have already finalized this year's schedule for the five-member group, which includes releasing a new album and hosting fan meetings. ADOR also expressed their desire to communicate with the NewJeans members to encourage them to reconsider their decision to terminate their contract with the agency.

