NewJeans seeks US federal court's intervention in unmasking YouTuber for defamation lawsuit; know details

NewJeans seeks US court’s help in defamation case against YouTuber

According to a report from the New York Times, NewJeans, the prominent K-pop girl group on the rise, has taken legal action by requesting assistance from a US federal court in unveiling the identity of a YouTube user allegedly spreading defamatory content about them.

In a recent court filing in California, NewJeans claimed that a YouTube account under the handle @Middle7 had disseminated false and damaging statements against the group, garnering millions of views.

According to Eugene Kim, the group's lawyer, the videos not only contained defamatory remarks but also resorted to name-calling and mocking behavior directed at NewJeans, causing significant reputational harm. The move underscores the ongoing challenges faced by K-pop artists amidst intense online fan culture, particularly in South Korea.

If granted, the court order would enable NewJeans to pursue legal action against the YouTube user in South Korea, where defamation and insult are criminal offenses. ADOR, the management agency for NewJeans, confirmed its commitment to safeguarding artists' rights through legal means.

However, tackling online defamation has proven complex, especially on platforms like YouTube, which operate outside South Korea's jurisdiction. Kyongsok Chong, a South Korean lawyer representing Starship Entertainment, noted the difficulty in identifying and prosecuting perpetrators on international platforms.

