12 years of Ek Tha Tiger: Did you know Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s actioner had stunt directors from 14 countries?

Ek Tha Tiger, released 12 years ago, marked a significant milestone in Indian cinema. Directed by Kabir Khan and starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film became a blockbuster, blending action, romance, and espionage. It told the story of Tiger, a RAW agent, and Zoya, an ISI agent, who fall in love despite their national loyalties. The movie's high-octane action sequences, picturesque international locations, and captivating storyline resonated with audiences. As the movie marked 12 years of its release, we have got our hands on an interesting trivia for all the cinema lovers!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, director Kabir Khan shared that the shoot was incredibly exciting. The team brought in action directors from Bollywood as well as stunt directors from 14 different countries. The action sequences were filmed on a large scale, with the shooting taking place in five countries besides India—Cuba, Ireland, Turkey, the Syrian border, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

A recent report by Mid-Day suggested that the film's first shooting schedule may have finished on July 1.

The publication noted that the mass entertainer wrapped up its schedule with an intense action sequence between Khan and co-star Prateik Babbar at Chitrakoot Grounds. This sequence, reportedly filmed at Taj Lands End in Bandra, included a plane and a specially constructed exterior set.

The report also mentioned that after completing the action scene on Monday, the team is expected to take a 45-day break. During this time, a new set will be built at SRPF Ground in Goregaon.

According to Pinkvilla’s sources, Khan starrer will be shot in Portugal and other European countries, apart from some portions in India, on a huge budget. This action-packed extravaganza guarantees an unparalleled cinematic journey set for release during the Eid weekend of 2025.

On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. The actor up next is in talks with Farhan Akhtar for Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

