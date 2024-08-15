Stree 2: Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy takes internet by storm; netizens call him ‘Indian Thanos’

Actor Akshay Kumar made an unexpected cameo in Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Trpathi, which premiered on August 15, 2024 as one of the major Independence Day releases of the year. The audience was pleasantly surprised to see Akshay appear in Maddock's supernatural universe during the film's end credits and called him Indian Thanos.

As soon as the first day and first show wrapped up nationwide, fans eagerly shared their excitement about spotting Akshay in the movie. Although details about his role are still under wraps (and we don’t want to spoil anything), it appears that his character will have a lasting presence.

One fan wrote, "The most powerful cameo in the history of Indian cinema that shook the theatre...This is the end credit scene of the film, which means that the biggest legend of comedy has entered the horror comedy universe🔥#Stree2 #AkshayKumar". Another one wrote, "Akki will be Thanos of the #Stree 2 universe".

Someone wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR ENTRY 😭😭🔥🔥 People going gaga over his comedy scenes 😭🔥 WELCOME TO MHC-UNIVERSE AKKI".

Check out the reaction here:

One fan wrote, "I think #AkshayKumar deserves credit for the movie #Stree2.His role in the movie is stronger and more entertaining than in #KhelKhelMain finally, Akshay Kumar will get a hit. and I hope it joins the 300 crore club."#Stree2Review".

Not only Akshay but Varun Dhawan as Bhediya also stirred the internet and netizens are anticipating his love angle with Shraddha's character.

According to Pinkvilla's review, the comedy in Stree 2 is hit or miss, largely relying on gags. The film's focus shifts away from Stree and Shraddha Kapoor's character, centering instead on Sar-Kata, Vicky, and his friends. Fans hoping to see more of Stree or Shraddha Kapoor may find themselves somewhat disappointed. While Stree 2 has its merits, it often misses the mark due to its uneven comedy and the somewhat forced effort to expand its movie universe. The film is now playing in theaters near you.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein also released on August 15, 2024, and the comedy movie also has opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

