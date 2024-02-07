12th Fail: Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr twin with real-life couple IPS Manoj Sharma-IRS Shraddha Joshi; PIC

The movie 12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has emerged as one of the most financially successful films of 2023. Even after its initial release on OTT platforms, the biographical drama sustained its presence in theaters and recently celebrated 100 days on the big screen.

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr twin with real-life heroes IPS Manoj Sharma, IRS Shraddha Joshi of 12th Fail

The drama movie 12th Fail, helmed by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, hit theaters on October 27, 2023. Following its successful run of over 100 days, the film's distributor, Zee Studios, posted a picture on Instagram today, on February 7. The image showcases actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar posing alongside the real-life inspirations behind the film.

In the photo, IPS Manoj Sharma and Vikrant Massey are seen dressed in red colored checked shirts, while IRS Shraddha Joshi and Medha Shankr were seen wearing blue kurtas. The caption of the post read, “Show us a better twinning, we’ll wait! @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @vidhuvinodchoprafilms #12thFail #ZeeStudios.”

About 12th Fail

Regarding the plot, the film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, centers on UPSC aspirants and draws inspiration from real-life events. Medha portrayed the character of IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi, while Vikrant excellently portrayed the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The movie effectively portrays the challenges faced by numerous students preparing for the UPSC entrance exam. It also tells the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer. Remarkably, 12th Fail has been submitted for consideration at the 2024 Oscars as an independent entry.

Meanwhile, The vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Vikrant Massey's work front

The actor is currently savoring the remarkable success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail, which has garnered immense praise and love. Vikrant is said to be gearing up for his next venture with Rajkumar Hirani. While there were earlier rumors about Rajkumar Hirani teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor, the director has shifted his focus to a web series for his upcoming project. As per a News 18 report, Vikrant Massey will play the main role in this series. It will be helmed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has previously worked with Hirani as an assistant director.

