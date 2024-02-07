12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey welcomes baby boy with wife Sheetal Thakur; see POST

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their baby boy today, February 7, 2024. The couple took to their social media accounts and made a collaborative post to announce the good news. On December 12, they hosted the baby shower party together and Sheetal shared a bunch of pictures from the party.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur become parents of a baby boy

Taking to their Instagram handles, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared a picture where a couple's hand can be seen holding a baby's hand. The text on the picture read in capital, "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son." They also added, "Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."

Sharing the picture, the caption of the post has a prayer emoji. Have a look:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur organize a baby shower party

On December 12, Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram handle and posted glimpses of her baby shower bash. Sheetal was decked up in a stunning forest green-hued strappy slip dress for the day. She kept her look minimal and opted for soft makeup with natural tresses. She accessorized with statement gold earrings.

On the other hand, Vikrant opted for a soft pink-hued shirt with white-toned pants. In one of the photos, they were seen sharing a kiss. The cake was a forest-themed one and had cute animal frosting on it. In another photo, Thakur was seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed with one of her friends.

Sharing the pictures, Sheetal wrote, "Life’s about to get a whole lot cuter Snippets from my babyshower #hathingsoon."

Vikrant and his wife, Sheetal Thakur have been in a relationship since 2015. Nearly seven years later, the couple tied the nuptial knot in February 2022 in an intimate traditional wedding. They had shared adorable pictures from their dreamy wedding which went viral on the internet.

Vikrant Massey's work front

The actor is currently enjoying the soaring success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The film received huge praise and immense love. Vikrant is reportedly all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for his next project. While there were reports that Rajkumar Hirani would collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor next, the director has moved on to his next project which is going to be a web series. According to a report in News 18, this show will star Vikrant Massey in the lead. It will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past.

