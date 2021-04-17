2 Years of Kalank: 5 poetic style dialogues from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film that are an ode to golden era

Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank released back in 2019. The film managed to give us some impeccable poetic style dialogues that took us back in time.

A period drama that hit the screens back in 2019 and managed to take us back to the golden era was Kalank. Starring , , Sanjay Dutt, , and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, Kalank was a story set in the pre-independence era when India was undivided. The love story set in old times oozed opulence and magnificence when it released in theatres and even though it did not hit the right note at the box office due to the storyline, the 3 things that impressed fans included great music, visuals spectacle, and impeccable dialogues.

One of the strengths of the film was its dialogues. Being a period drama set in 1946, Alia and Varun's film had to keep the dialogues in line with the time and some of these managed to hit home. The poetic style dialogues that hit hard were aced by Alia, Varun, Madhuri, Sanjay, Sonakshi and Aditya perfectly. From the heartbreaking ones to the more realistic dialogues, Kalank managed to make us travel back in time with the conversations that took place between Zafar and Roop. Even the mocking between Madhuri's character and Varun's character was done with 'nazakat' and the shuddh Hindi use just elevated the performances.

The songs too of the film including Ghar More Pardesiya, Kalank, First Class, Tabaah Ho Gaye, Aira Gaira managed to impress everyone owing to the elegant style of shooting and visual spectacle they created on the big screen. Even the dance performance by Alia in Ghar More Pardesiya and Madhuri in Tabaah Ho Gaye remains one of the finest ones on screen and fans loved every bit of it. Today, as the film completes 2 years, we decided to take you back to the dialogues that left an impact and were all about 'nazakat and tehzeeb' even while some of them seemed grim and sad owing to the storyline.

So, without further adieu, Check out the best dialogues from Kalank.

1. Kuch rishte karzo ki tarah hote hai, unhe nibhana nahi chukana padhta hai. (Some relationships are like a debt. You can't keep up with them, you need to repay them)

2. Jab kisi aur ki barbaadi apni jeet jaisi lage, toh humse zyada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein. (When someone else's ruin seems like our victory, then there isn't anyone else in the world who is more ruined than us)

3. Ishq ki galiyan badi geeli hoti hain Zafar miyan. Aksar aashiq phisalkar mooh ke bal girta hai. (The path of love is extremely wet brother Zafar. Often lovers fall flat on their face)

4. Najayaz mohabbat ka anjaam aksar tabahi hie hota hai (The result of an illegitimate love affair is destruction)

5. Mohabbat aur nafrat dono ke rang laal hai, lekin fark yeh hai ki nafrat se duniya barbaad ho jaati hai aur mohabbat mein khud barbaad hona padta hai, phir bhi kalank aksar mohabbat pe lagta hai. (The colour of love and hate is red. The only difference is that with hate, the world is ruined and in love, one has to ruin themselves. Despite it, it is love that gets a bad name)

