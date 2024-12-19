3 Idiots sequel and Munna Bhai 3 in the works? Vidhu Vinod Chopra gives BIG update: ‘I am writing both 2 Idiots and…’

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently featured in his latest project, Zero Se Start, which offers behind-the-scenes looks at the making of his critically acclaimed film 12th Fail. The documentary showcases his creative process as a director. Adding to the excitement, he confirmed that the much-awaited sequels, 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3, are currently in development, leaving fans thrilled about what’s to come.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared exciting updates for the fans of 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai! The filmmaker revealed that sequels to both blockbuster hits are currently being penned, sparking anticipation among moviegoers.

He said, “I am writing both 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3.” Alongside these fan-favorite projects, Chopra is also exploring new creative avenues, including a kids’ film and an intriguing horror-comedy. While the sequels are in the early writing stage, the possibility of seeing them on screen soon looks promising.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared his perspective on prioritizing quality over quick gains when creating sequels to beloved films like Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. He explained that while he could have capitalized on their success with multiple sequels, his focus remains on crafting meaningful and memorable cinema.

For him, the joy of discussing his work lies in knowing that he stayed true to his artistic integrity, rather than compromising for financial success.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s newest project, Zero Se Start, made a strong impression during its premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa before hitting theaters on December 13.

His earlier film, 12th Fail, became a surprise success, receiving widespread praise from viewers and critics alike. Inspired by Anurag Pathak’s book, it followed the motivational journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, brought to life by Vikrant Massey, alongside Medha Shankar as IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!

ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked her to look beautiful at all cost for 1942: A Love Story; ‘Both Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were…’