Munna Bhai MBBS turns 21: These unseen PICS from sets of Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani will leave you all nostalgic

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai MBBS is enjoying a successful 21 years of its release. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy film was released today, i.e. December 19, 2003. While the film has crossed a huge milestone, we’ve got some unseen pictures from the sets.

Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai MBBS is Bollywood’s most celebrated cult-classic film. Made under the direction of magnificent Rajkumar Hirani, the film had the proficient cinematographer, Binod Pradhan. In the pictures, we can see him skillfully capturing the greatest of the frames for the film.

From Rajkumar Hirani explaining the shots to veteran actors Sunil Dutt, and Boman Irani to discussing with the producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and another team member; the pictures are pure gold.

Take a look at the unseen pictures from the Munna Bhai MBBS shoot

Led by Sanjay Dutt, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. also featured Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh and more in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around a local don, Murli Prasad Sharma, who pretends to be a doctor to honor his father. The plot takes a dramatic turn when the dean of the Medical institute, Dr. Asthana exposes his lie in front of his father.

The film popular for its witty one-liner dialogues was honored with four prestigious National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It was followed by a sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai which was released in 2006.

While speaking exclusively with us last year, Rajkumar Hirani expressed his desire to return with Munna Bhai 3. He said, “I definitely want to do, but I don’t want to do anything which is substandard." He emphasized that he doesn’t want to make anything for the heck of it, considering people would turn up just to see any Munna Bhai film.

"I’m just struggling with a script, I’ve one great idea. At idea level it's very great but still it has to be fleshed out and etched out. So of course Sanju yes we will make it someday," he had said.

