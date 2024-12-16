Vikrant Massey opens up about his acting break post being misunderstood for retirement: 'I wrote a lot of English...'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey recently left fans stunned by announcing a break from acting, but the post was quickly misunderstood as a retirement announcement. After issuing a clarification, he now opened up about the confusion and explained that the post, written in English, was difficult for many to understand.

Vikrant Massey recently spoke at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, where he explained his decision to take a break from acting, saying he felt the need to improve himself as an actor to truly be worth people's time and money.

Reflecting on his journey, he realized that taking a step back would help him recalibrate and enhance his skills. However, he added, "The problem was that I wrote a lot of English in that post, many people couldn’t understand it, hence I issued a clarification."

Vikrant reflected on a conversation he had with his wife, Sheetal Thakur, before announcing his acting break. He shared that during their chat, he questioned what more an actor could achieve in the country after the success of 12th Fail and the ongoing love for Sabarmati Report.

He also mentioned feeling physically drained after a year of non-stop work, having shot for 284 days out of 365. This, he said, led to a sense of creative saturation.

The actor also expressed that the past few years have been truly phenomenal. Reflecting on the year gone by, he spoke with deep humility and gratitude, acknowledging that he received much more than he had hoped for. Having worked professionally as an artist for 21 years, he noted that the success of 12th Fail marked a remarkable turning point in his career.

Earlier, at the Agenda AajTak event, Vikrant Massey recalled a memorable moment when he was about to watch The Sabarmati Report with the Prime Minister shortly after posting about his break. Reflecting on his humble beginnings, where his only aspiration was to act, he shared how profound it was to experience watching his film with such an influential figure.

On December 2, he shared on Instagram that he’s taking a break from acting, expressing gratitude for the love from fans. He mentioned that it’s time to reconnect with his roles in life and hinted at a final meeting with his audience in 2025, reflecting on his journey. With heartfelt thanks, he expressed being ‘forever indebted’ to his supporters.

