7 Best Bollywood movies like 3 Idiots that will uplift your spirits

3 Idiots stands as a timeless masterpiece that continues to strike a chord with audiences, both then and now, over a decade since its release. Capturing the essence of college life, friendships, personal growth, and the pursuit of dreams, the film delves into the intricacies of the education system and imparts valuable life lessons.

For those enamored by the charm of the movie, this article presents a curated list of 8 movies like 3 Idiots that are sure to entertain you.

7 Must-watch Bollywood movies like 3 Idiots

1. Chhichhore (2019)

IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Sport

Comedy / Sport Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

If you’re on the hunt for movies like 3 Idiots, you just cannot miss out on Chhichhore. It’s a heartwarming tale of friendship, resilience, and the journey of self-discovery. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it follows a group of college friends who reunite years later to support one of their own during a crisis. Through laughter and tears, they rediscover the true meaning of life and success.

Advertisement

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Adventure

Comedy / Adventure Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Netflix

If you're on the lookout for a movie like 3 Idiots, you must check out Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It stands out for its realistic portrayal, complex characters, poetic dialogues, and heartwarming celebration of friendship and youth. These elements combine to make it one of the most uplifting and skillfully directed films in contemporary Indian cinema.

3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt, Jimmy Shergill

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt, Jimmy Shergill Director : Rajkumar Hirani

: Rajkumar Hirani Year of release: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is about Munna, a kind-hearted thug who pretends to be a doctor to fulfill his father's wish. He enrolls in a medical college where he understands the importance of compassion and integrity, leading to heartfelt transformations in his life and relationships. It's a laugh riot and one of the best movies like 3 Idiots on OTT .

4. Hichki (2018)

IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Rani Mukerji, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Jannat Zubair Rahmani Director: Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

If you're still searching for a movie like 3 Idiots, consider watching Hichki. It's a heartwarming story about Naina Mathur, a teacher with a rare condition called Tourette Syndrome. Despite facing challenges, Naina dreams of becoming a teacher and inspiring her students.

Advertisement

She overcomes obstacles and discrimination to prove herself. Through her determination and kindness, Naina teaches valuable lessons of acceptance, resilience, and the power of believing in oneself.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

IMDB Rating : 7.2 / 10

: 7.2 / 10 Movie Genre : Comedy / Romance

: Comedy / Romance Movie Star Cast : Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin Director : Ayan Mukerji

: Ayan Mukerji Year of release : 2013

: 2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Netflix

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a fun-filled Bollywood film about friendship, love, and adventure. It follows the story of Naina, a studious girl, who embarks on a journey with her old classmates during a trip. She reunites with her old crush, Bunny, and they rediscover their bond. The movie explores their youthful escapades, dreams, and the importance of cherishing moments.

6. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

IMDB Rating: 7 / 10

7 / 10 Movie Genre: Family / Drama

Family / Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Netflix

A great movie like 3 Idiots on OTT platform is Dil Dhadakne Do. It is about the Mehra family's cruise vacation, where secrets and tensions surface. The story revolves around Kabir, who wants to pursue his passion for flying but faces family pressure. Meanwhile, his sister Ayesha struggles with a failing marriage. Amidst the lavish backdrop, the family confronts their issues, learning to follow their hearts and break free from societal expectations.

7. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023)

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime / Thriller

Crime / Thriller Movie Star Cast : Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin

: Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Arjun Varain Singh Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan tells the story of three best friends in their twenties living in Mumbai. They experience love, dreams, and heartbreak while dealing with the influence of social media. If you enjoy movies like 3 Idiots, you'll love this one too!

Advertisement

And there you have it – the best movies like 3 Idiots. May they inspire you to reach new heights of ambition, personal growth, and friendship!

ALSO READ: 7 Best business Bollywood movies every entrepreneur must watch