Manisha Koirala reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked her to look beautiful at all cost for 1942: A Love Story; ‘Both Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were…’

Actress Manisha Koirala recently shared her experience working with renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on the iconic 1994 film 1942: A Love Story. The movie marked a pivotal moment in Koirala's career. She revealed that Chopra asked her to 'look beautiful at all costs, as Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were major stars at the time, and it was important for the audience to believe that the duo was in love with her character in the movie.'

In a conversation with ANI, Manisha Koirala shared that her journey with 1942: A Love Story did not begin on a high note. Initially, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra rejected her after the first screen test, which motivated her to work harder.

Koirala recalled that she had no prior experience with such a project, and during her first test, Chopra criticized her, saying, "You don't even know how to act!" Determined to prove herself, she requested another opportunity, to which The 12th Fail director responded, "Come tomorrow."

Koirala went on to describe the script-reading sessions at Chopra’s home, where the director consistently provided feedback that added significant pressure on her.

She recalled that during these sessions, Chopra emphasized the importance of her appearance, instructing her to look beautiful at all costs.

Koirala shared, “Vinod used to say that Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, two huge stars at the time, were in love with you in the film. So, do everything you can to look perfect. I don't want the audience to feel that I, as a director, am lying, that the girl isn't beautiful enough for these stars to be in love with her. It shouldn’t seem like I'm cheating them.”

According to Heeramandi actress, Chopra's constant guidance and pressure drove her to give her best performance. She mentioned that Chopra frequently provided her with feedback, which created a lot of pressure.

However, she eventually grasped the seriousness of the industry. Koirala admitted that she was young, naive, and lacked knowledge of the film industry since she came from a non-film background.

She was unaware of the need for coaching or whom to seek advice from, but somehow she managed to navigate the process and figure things out.

