5 best Diljit Dosanjh movies to watch before experiencing his magic in Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh has truly lived up to one of his lines from the song G.O. A.T, which goes 'Dekh Bollywood Vich Jinne Khan Ne Ohna Vich Behnda Sardar Goriye' (Look in Bollywood, there are many Khans, but among them, there's a Sardar). Diljit Dosanjh, actor-singer, has carved a niche for himself in the Punjabi, music, and Bollywood industries. He made his Punjabi debut starring in the movie The Lion of Punjab in 2011.

Following that, the singer made his big Bollywood debut in 2016 with the crime thriller Udta Punjab, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Shahid Kapoor, and now, there's no turning back for our Sardar Ji.

Now, ahead of his next big movie Chamkila starring Parineeti Chopra, we will take you on a trip to some of the best movies that you can watch before Chamkila releases.

Top 5 Diljit Dosanjh movies to watch ahead of Chamkila

Jatt and Juliet - With an IMDb of 7.5, Jatt & Juliet is a must-watch. The hilarious Punjabi rom-com stars Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa as a Punjabi guy and a Haryanvi girl who couldn't be more different. Sparks fly (and clash!) as their opposite backgrounds lead to tons of funny situations and some seriously sweet moments.

Punjab 84 - Punjab 1984 is a movie that will stay with you long after the credits roll. Directed by Anurag Singh, it stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kirron Kher and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of a dark chapter in history, the 1984 Sikh genocide, the film follows a mother's heartbreaking journey. Torn apart by violence, she fights to find her son amidst the chaos. It's a story of love, loss, and the unwavering spirit of a mother.

Good Newwz - Buckle up for laughter and heart in Good Newwz, a 2019 Bollywood hit! This hilarious comedy-drama, directed by Raj Mehta, features an all-star cast including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The story follows two couples on their journey to parenthood through IVF. A hilarious mix-up with sperm samples throws their plans into chaos, leading to unexpected situations and laugh-out-loud moments.

Udta Punjab - Udta Punjab isn't your typical Bollywood flick. This hard-hitting 2016 crime thriller, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, dives deep into the real struggle Punjab faces with drugs. It's not an easy watch, but it's an important one. Diljit earned critical acclaim for his outstanding performance in the movie co-starring Starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film follows four characters from different walks of life - a rockstar, a migrant worker, a doctor, and a cop. Their stories intertwine as they navigate the dark world of drugs and the social issues that fuel it.

Soorma - Soorma, a truly inspiring sports drama from Bollywood, Released in 2018 and directed by Shaad Ali, it tells the incredible true story of Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Played by Diljit Dosanjh, the movie follows Sandeep's journey from rising hockey star to facing a life-changing injury. But this isn't just about the fall - it's about the incredible fight back.

