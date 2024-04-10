WATCH: Parineeti Chopra grooves to 'legends' Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot's song, Pehle Lalkare Naal

Parineeti Chopra is currently anticipating the release of her next movie, Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film, ever since the announcement, has created a buzz among fans. With the trailer release, songs, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, Chamkila looks like a promising movie.

Ahead of the release, Parineeti took to social media and shared a video vibing to one of the songs by the legendary singers Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot.

Parineeti Chopra grooves on Chamkila's song

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a reel from her vanity van. In the video, she can be seen getting her hair and makeup done. Meanwhile, the actress can be seen grooving to one of the songs of Chamkila and Amarjot, titled Pehle Lalkaare Naal. Parineeti looks adorable in a white dress paired with a denim jacket. She captioned the reel, "Whatta song! Chamkila and Amarjot are the legends the world will never get again."

Take a look at Parineeti's video here:

Both Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are actively engaged in promoting the movie. Recently, Diljit took to Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the movie. In the first picture, we can see him sitting on the street with a cup of tea beside him. In the next picture, he is in the middle of lifting his musical instrument. The third one shows him sitting in the middle of a green field with a smile and a musical instrument.

The next picture also has Parineeti Chopra in it and it looks like a cute moment between Diljit and her where she seems to be going somewhere in a car. Then comes a picture of the actor sitting along with several men. The last picture makes the actor look quite different. Sharing these pictures, the singer and actor wrote, 'CHAMKILA, 12th April.’

Take a look here:

About Chamkila

The upcoming movie will explore the life and times of the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performances in the 1980s, Chamkila features Diljit Dosanjh as the singer and Parineeti Chopra as his wife. The movie has been bankrolled by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

