7 Years Of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar go down memory lane on film's anniversary

Seven years ago, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan made its mark on the Indian film industry with its fresh take on a sensitive topic. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, this comedy-drama addressed erectile dysfunction with humor and honesty, breaking taboos and sparking conversations. Now, Khurrana and Pednekar took to social media and celebrated the milestone "7 years since the biscuit fell".

On Instagram, Khurrana shared a video clip from the movie, reminiscing and celebrating the film’s milestone. Bhumi also posted a picture with her co-star, showing the two of them enjoying tea and half biscuits. Bhumi wrote, "Mudit and Sugandha in 2024, 7 years since the biscuit fell".

The film, directed by R.S. Prasanna, was praised for its unique storyline and relatable performances. Khurrana and Pednekar's chemistry added depth to their roles, making the film both entertaining and thought-provoking.

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana portrays Mudit, and Pednekar plays Sugandha. When Mudit's erectile dysfunction becomes a public issue just two days before their wedding, it threatens to disrupt the ceremony due to interference from both families. Despite trying various remedies for his condition, Mudit ends up in a comically chaotic situation.

In a past interview, director R.S. Prasanna reflected on his experience working with Ayushmann and Bhumi during the making of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, describing it as a dream come true for a director. He had already admired their performances in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and felt they were ideally suited for this film, comparing their collaboration to finding a creative soulmate.

Meanwhile, Bhumi holds this film in high regard for its bold approach to a taboo topic that many might avoid, including couples. She hopes the movie will initiate meaningful conversations and believes it is a great family watch, combining entertainment with heartfelt, relatable chaos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday. The movie opened to positive response from fans and critics alike. While Bhumi was last seen in Bhakshak, the movie backed by Shah Rukh Khan opened to stellar reviews.

