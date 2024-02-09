Bhakshak Review: Bhumi Pednekar led film is an eye-opening social-satire that makes you self-introspect

Bhakshak directed by Pulkit and starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and others is a hard-hitting social drama about the sexual exploitation of underage orphan girls in a child shelter home in Munawwarpur. It is one of the most important Indian films in recent times.

Plot:

Vaishali Singh (Bhumi Pednekar) is a struggling news-reporter based in Patna who runs a YouTube channel by the name of Koshish News, along with cameraman Bhaskar Sinha (Sanjay Mishra). Guptaji (Durgesh Kumar), an informant, shares a Social Audit Report with Vaishali where it is reported that underage girls in a shelter home in Munawwarpur are being sexually exploited. After showing some resistance, Vaishali decides to get to the depth of the matter and know if everything said about the shelter home holds true or not. Vaishali soon gets to know that she is up against very powerful, politically-backed forces.

What works for Bhakshak:

Bhakshak is one of the most important films in recent times. It is a sensitively handled, haunting and spine-chilling social satire that makes you question yourself on a number of occasions through its course. Everything about this film is worth appreciating, from writing and direction to acting and other technical aspects. Its commentary on the world that we live in is so disturbing that it's actually alarming. The best thing about Bhakshak is that it tells its viewers, the power that they have and the power that they can exercise, to make the world we live in a safer and better place. There is nothing good that can be derived by remaining quiet when injustice is happening right in front of the eyes.

What doesn't work for Bhakshak:

There's absolutely nothing that doesn't work for Bhakshak. It is simply a brilliant film directed by Pulkit.

Watch the Bhakshak Trailer:

Performances In Bhakshak:

Bhumi Pednekar as news reporter Vaishali Singh delivers a very strong and emotionally moving performance. The confrontational scene with her onscreen husband Arvind Singh (Surya Sharma) when she returns home late one night is simply outstanding.

Sanjay Mishra as cameraman Bhaskar Sinha is ever-so-dependable. He enhances the proceedings by his mere presence.

Aditya Srivastava as Bansi Sahu, the trustee of the shelter home for orphan girls is undoubtedly the pick of the actors. His wicked smile in the last scene shall give you sleepless nights.

Every other supporting actor in the film from Durgesh Kumar to Satkyakam Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Chittaranjan Tripathy and Surya Sharma, is in great form and makes Bhakshak the film that we see.

Final Verdict Of Bhakshak:

Bhakshak is a flawless film that deserves to be watched by every individual. It is a powerful piece of art that can bring about some real change.

Go watch Bhakshak now, on Netflix.

Note: Viewers' discretion advised