Ayushmann Khurrana says he's not an 'activist'; calls expectations of people for actors to stand up and share their opinion 'very naive'

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the industry and time and again the actor has proven his mettle with groundbreaking roles. Khurrana recently said that he is not an activist and people's expectations for actors to stand up and share their opinions 'very naive'. The actor often takes on roles which reflect societal issues and also expresses his thoughts through his music and poetry.

Recently, the Dream Girl 2 actor attended an event In Delhi, the 39-year-old actor talked about his position on activism and the role of an artist in society. "I'm not an activist, I'm an actor and an artiste. Whatever I have to say, I say through my poetry, music or films. He expressed that the "expectation for an actor or artist to constantly voice their opinions is quite naive", as emotional intelligence (EQ) often plays a larger role than intellectual intelligence (IQ) in their professional lives.

"We deal with emotions, we sell emotions, we create emotions and that is our core job. But at the same time I try to do my best as a socially responsible leader," Dream Girl actor said. As an actor, he has created a distinct identity for himself by tackling several social and taboo subjects through his films such as Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan or Bala.

The actor mentioned that he began his career in theater, focusing on subjects or social issues that had not been previously explored. He explained that, as an outsider, he had to choose unconventional paths to stand out, embracing themes that were new and aiming to create something both unique and appealing. He acknowledged that this was a significant challenge. He also noted that taking risks is essential for him, stating that with each story he aimed to create something different and unprecedented in Indian cinema.

In an old interview, He mentioned that success is a poor teacher, whereas failures serve as friends, philosophers, and guides. He believed that if someone hasn't faced failures early on, it might be challenging for them to handle them later in life, reflecting on how life unfolds.

The Vicky Donor actor acknowledged that after his debut film, he experienced three flops (Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan, and Hawaizaada) because he was only being offered such roles. He explained that although he had a certain standard for the types of films he wanted to pursue, there were no opportunities matching his aspirations at that time. It was only after Dum Laga Ke Haisha that he achieved a series of eight consecutive hits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday. The romantic comedy opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, he has Vampires of Vijay Nagar in the pipeline.

