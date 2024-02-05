EXCLUSIVE: Bhakshak's Bhumi Pednekar opens up on insecurities; says being in front of camera is ‘liberating’

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her versatility and compelling performances, is now preparing for her upcoming project, Bhakshak. In this crime thriller, she will take on the role of a courageous journalist. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhumi discussed her personal insecurities and shared insights into how she found the inner strength to challenge societal norms and stereotypes.

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her personal insecurities

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhumi Pednekar delved into her perspective on perfection. She admitted, “I don't know because I’ve still not cracked it. I don't know what perfection is. Truly for me, imperfection is very, very beautiful, and it sounds very poetic but I genuinely mean it.”

Sharing her vulnerabilities, Bhumi expressed, “I think a lot of the reasons I choose certain films is because… I have insecurities. I am constantly told ki yeh dekh kaisi dikhti hai, woh dekh, tera yeh body part (how I look, how a particular body part appears). The internet can get very very harsh and I try my level best for that not to affect my mental health, but it does. I truly try that I am not affected by it but, kahin na kahin woh 1-2 minute ke liye lagta hai, ‘accha aise lag raha hai kya’ (It affects me for a few minutes) but I move past that moment.”

Reflecting on how being in front of the camera offers her a sense of security, Bhumi revealed, “But jab mai camera k aage hoti hu na, (But when I'm in front of the camera) I think it is the only place that I’m so secure about everything that I do. It is so liberating for me. Maybe it also comes from the fact that I am playing a character that's not me, but that journey has helped me really accept myself in many many ways.”

Bhumi Pednekar on finding the inner happiness and strength

Bhumi Pednekar stressed on the importance of being happy, saying, “Genuinely by the end of it khud ko khush rakhna bahut zaruri hai. Khud ko khush nahi rakhoge na aas paas koi khush ni hoga aur yeh jo mound of pressure hai yeh humesha badhta hi rahega. You need small wins in life.”

She further continued, “Many people might think that oh I have success and wealth, and of course that makes it easy. I’m not gonna lie, I have worked very hard to come here and it is a very big motivation in my life. But I have only been able to reach here because there were so many nos and I could stand against the nos. Aasan hota hai bolna par sabme same level of courage nahi hoti par kisi na kisi point me na tap into it.”

Bhumi concluded, “It's a journey. You are never good enough for others but the day you start to become good enough for yourself and usme bhi there are ups and downs. There are good days where you're like mujhe nahi farak padta but there are days jab farak padta hai but it's okay embrace it all.”

