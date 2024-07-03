90s Song QUIZ: Prove you're true Bollywood music lover by answering questions about these nostalgic tracks

The 90s in Bollywood were a golden era, not just for the rise of iconic actors, but also for the unforgettable melodies that continue to cast a spell. These songs weren't just catchy tunes; they were intricate tapestries of emotions woven through poetic lyrics. Take Chaiyya Chaiyaa from Dil Se.., its pulsating rhythm and Gulzar's whimsical words about celebrating life on a moving train, perfectly capture the youthful exuberance of the decade.

The friendship found its voice in Dola Re Dola, where playful banter between rivals turns into a powerful display of female bond. Love, in all its shades, found expression – the shy confessions in Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi, the passionate yearning in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (title track).

These are just a few examples, but they showcase the enduring charm of 90s Bollywood music – a perfect blend of melody, poetry, and storytelling that continues to resonate with listeners across generations.

Here’s a quiz to test whether you are have heard enough and still a fan of 90s music. The quiz features fun trivia and questions about classic Bollywood songs that you simply have to answer. Sounds fun and easy? We hope it is. Click on "Start" to begin.