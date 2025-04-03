Anupria Goenka recalls horrifying incident when co-star ‘got excited’ while filming intimate scene: ‘Moved his hands and…’

As conversations around the need for intimacy coordinators on film sets—especially in projects involving intimate scenes—gain momentum, numerous accounts from female actors highlight instances where male co-stars have overstepped boundaries. Recently, actress Anupria Goenka opened up about facing similar situations, revealing that she felt “violated” by a co-star who became excited while filming an intimate scene. She stated that she had to ask him to "move his hands from below her waistline and not do that again."

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Anupria Goenka shared that she had faced uncomfortable situations while filming intimate scenes on two occasions.

The War actress explained that in one instance, her co-star did not appear to be taking advantage of her intentionally but seemed to lose control due to excitement, which made her feel uncomfortable and violated. This occurred during a kissing scene.

In another situation, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress recalled wearing an outfit that was not particularly comfortable for the scene and had expected her co-star to be mindful of that.

She believed he would naturally place his hands on her waist, as it would have been the appropriate way to hold a female co-actor in such scenes. However, she alleged that instead of doing so, he placed his hands lower, almost on her b*ttocks, which she felt was unnecessary and inappropriate.

Anupria Goenka admitted that the incident left her feeling extremely uncomfortable. She recalled that she subtly moved her co-star’s hands up to her waist and instructed him to hold her there instead of lower down.

However, the Asur actress hesitated to directly question his actions at that moment, as she believed he would likely dismiss it as an unintentional mistake. Instead, the Sacred Games actress addressed the issue by calmly telling him how to adjust his approach for the next take, which he then followed.

Highlighting the nuances of filming intimate scenes, she pointed out that on-screen kisses can be portrayed with tenderness. However, she noted that some actors tend to be overly aggressive, making the experience overwhelming.

Anupria Goenka has showcased her talent in films like Bobby Jasoos, Paathshala, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sir, Padmaavat, War, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, and Berlin. She has also made a mark in the digital space with notable roles in popular series such as Sacred Games, Abhay, Criminal Justice, Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, and Sultan of Delhi, among others.

Disclaimer: If you or someone is suffering from any kind of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. There are several helplines available for the same.

