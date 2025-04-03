Vikrant Massey Birthday: 5 movies, shows of actor on OTT that prove acting is his biggest strength and we can’t argue

Vikrant Massey is celebrating his birthday today, April 3, 2025! From starting his career on television to making a mark in films, he has impressed audiences with his powerful performances. Known for his natural acting and relatable characters, Vikrant has built a strong fan following. As he turns a year older, let’s take a look at some of his best movies and shows on digital platforms that prove his acting skills are his biggest strength—and there’s no arguing with that!

1. Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video)

Mirzapur is a popular Indian crime thriller series set in the lawless town of Mirzapur, ruled by the ruthless Kaleen Bhaiya. The show is packed with power struggles, crime, and intense drama. Vikrant Massey played the role of Bablu Pandit, a smart and righteous young man who gets entangled in the world of crime alongside his brother Guddu.

His transformation from an ambitious student to a tragic victim of violence was one of the most gripping arcs of the series.

2. The Sabarmati Report (Zee5)

​The Sabarmati Report is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language political drama directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The film stars Vikrant Massey as Samar Kumar, a journalist investigating the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra play pivotal roles alongside Massey. The narrative delves into the complexities of the tragic event, exploring themes of media influence and political intrigue. ​

3. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba (Netflix)

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. Serving as a sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, it stars Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap Saxena, Vikrant Massey as Rishabh "Rishu" Saxena, and introduces Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu Dinesh Pandit.

The narrative follows Rani and Rishu as they evade law enforcement in Agra, devising plans to escape together.

4. 12th Fail (JioHotstar)

12th Fail is a 2023 Indian biographical drama film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Based on Anurag Pathak’s book of the same name, the film tells the inspiring real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme hardships and failures to become an IPS officer.

Vikrant Massey plays the lead role of Manoj Kumar Sharma, delivering a critically acclaimed performance that showcases the struggles and resilience of a small-town boy aiming for success in the UPSC exams.

5. Criminal Justice (JioHotstar)

Criminal Justice is an Indian crime thriller web series that explores themes of law, crime, and justice. It is inspired by the 2008 BBC series of the same name. The show follows the journey of individuals who find themselves entangled in the legal system, with intense courtroom drama and gripping storytelling.

In the first season, Vikrant Massey plays Aditya Sharma, a young cab driver whose life takes a shocking turn when he is accused of murder. His performance was widely praised for its depth and realism, making the series a must-watch.

Pinkvilla wishes Vikrant Massey a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

