Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani drop dreamy PICS from their white wedding in Goa and it's pure bliss; netizens shower love

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, who had their official roka in November last year, have now tied the knot in a stunning white wedding in Goa. The couple recently treated fans to breathtaking snapshots from their special day, and the dreamy vibes are pure magic. Social media is abuzz with love and admiration as netizens shower the newlyweds with heartfelt blessings.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani shared dreamy glimpses of their white wedding in Goa on Instagram today (January 20). The first photo captures the couple sharing a kiss amid a stunning beachside setup—truly unmissable. Another heartwarming shot shows Alekha walking down the aisle with her parents by her side, followed by the emotional moment of her parents entrusting her to Aadar, a memory cherished by every bride.

One frame shows Aadar gently kissing Alekha’s forehead, surrounded by their loved ones. There’s also a touching photo of Aadar taking his vows, while Alekha’s radiant laughter steals the spotlight in another. Moments of Alekha exchanging vows in her elegant white wedding gown add to the magic.

The album also features candid shots of the couple, all smiles, and a special family portrait with Aadar’s parents, Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain, alongside sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain. Each picture exudes love and celebration, leaving fans enchanted!

Advertisement

Aadar Jain shared more magical moments from his wedding, including a touching photo with his brother Armaan Jain and a lovely shot with Alekha's mother. The couple, hand in hand, took a romantic stroll along the beach, giving us all major wedding inspiration.

Alehka Advani was a vision in her white gown, while Aadar looked dashing in a blue suit with a crisp white shirt. Posting the breathtaking photos on Instagram, Aadar simply captioned them, "The Vow," making fans fall in love with their fairytale-like celebration.

Fans couldn't get enough of the duo's dreamy wedding photos. One user congratulated the couple, writing, "Many Congratulations @aadarjain, god bless with many years of togetherness." Another commenter gushed, "Awesome photographs of the most magnificent celebration of love. Both of you had dollops of elegance + humour + Soul Jai Sri Krishna blessings."

A third simply exclaimed, "Woooowwwzzz," while another called them "Kids in love." One fan summed it up perfectly with "Dreamy," showing just how much the couple's beautiful wedding resonated with everyone.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Kapoor clan was well-represented at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Nitasha Nanda, and other family members attended the celebration. However, Aadar’s cousins, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, were notably absent from the event.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani cannot stop smiling as they return to Mumbai hand-in-hand after lovers' escape in Maldives