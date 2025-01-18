Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor makes major revelations in police statement; recalls night of incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

A shocking incident took place at Saif Ali Khan's home in the early hours of January 16, 2025, when he was attacked by an intruder. The actor suffered multiple injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police are investigating the case and trying to catch the suspect. Now, Saif's wife has given her statement to the police in which she made major revelations as she recalled the night of the incident.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was present at the time of the incident, recorded her statement with the Bandra police. According to a report in India Today, Kareena revealed that the intruder got ‘very aggressive’ and stabbed her husband Saif Ali Khan multiple times.

Earlier, it was reported that the attacker was first spotted in Saif and Kareena’s younger son Jeh’s room. The actress reportedly told the police that Saif intervened to protect Jeh. In her statement, Kareena apparently also mentioned that the intruder didn’t steal any of the jewelry that was kept in the open in the apartment.

The portal also shared that Kareena told the police that she was very scared after the attack and her sister Karisma Kapoor took her to her house.

After the attack, Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team had earlier released an official statement confirming the safety of the rest of the family.

Advertisement

The statement read, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine.”

It added, “We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been visiting the hospital regularly to meet Saif. Many other Bollywood celebrities went to Karisma Kapoor’s house to offer their support.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE updates: Kareena Kapoor reveals major details from night of incident, auto-rickshaw driver talks about police interrogation