Aadar Jain's romantic birthday wish for fiancée Alekha Advani with sunset beach PICS has us all swooning

On September 1, Aadar Jain, grandson of the iconic Raj Kapoor and cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, shared the stunning moment of his proposal to Alekha Advani, which quickly went viral. The couple had their roka ceremony on November 23, 2024, in Mumbai. Now, as Alekha celebrates her birthday on December 23, Aadar’s heartfelt birthday wish, accompanied by dreamy sunset beach photos, is winning hearts all over again!

Aadar Jain took to Instagram to share a romantic birthday post for his fiancée, Alekha Advani. In one picture, the couple is seen sharing a passionate kiss on the beach during sunset, with a heart drawn in the sand featuring their initials.

The stunning scene captures everything—the water, hills, and golden hues of the sunset. The second photo shows Alekha Advani enjoying a swing on the beach, captured from behind, exuding pure beauty. Another image captures the serene beauty of the trees and clouds. These dreamy snapshots have us all yearning for a beach getaway!

Check out the heartwarming post below!

Sharing the beautiful pictures, Aadar captioned them, "Happy Birthday, Fiancé." The post quickly garnered attention, with several fans and celebrities flooding the comments. Karisma Kapoor wished Alekha, writing, "Happy birthday, Alekha."

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family came together in full force to celebrate Aadar and his fiancée, Alekha, during their traditional roka ceremony last month. The event was a joyous occasion, with the couple sharing pictures that captured the fun-filled celebration.

Alekha shared a photo album from the memorable event, starting with an adorable picture of her and Aadar laughing together. Among the many familiar faces at the gathering, Saif Ali Khan joined in a fun selfie clicked by his sister-in-law, Karisma Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Nanda, also snapped some pictures to commemorate the moment. Sharing the heartwarming images, Navya captioned, "Feeling the love."

Check it out right below!

Ranbir Kapoor, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor, her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and more family members, showed up to shower the couple with love and blessings.

Pinkvilla wishes Alekha Advani a very happy birthday!

