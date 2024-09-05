WATCH: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani cannot stop smiling as they return to Mumbai hand-in-hand after lovers' escape in Maldives

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani recently grabbed headlines for their dreamy proposal in Maldives. The couple shared glimpses of their special holiday on social media. Now, they have returned to Mumbai from their lovers’ escape. Aadar and Alekha were spotted at the airport hand-in-hand and they couldn’t stop smiling.

Today, September 5, 2024, the paparazzi captured the newly engaged Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani at the Mumbai airport. Aadar was dressed in a brown t-shirt and white pants while Alekha wore a crop top, white pants and a black jacket. She also sported a cute bucket hat.

The couple was absolutely glowing and the happiness was evident on their faces. They walked towards their car hand-in-hand while smiling for the camera.

On September 1, Aadar Jain took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from their romantic vacation in Maldives. Aadar went down on one knee to propose to Alekha Advani. A glimpse of the beautiful setup was offered in their post. The duo was seen on the beach sitting amid rose petals in a sand heart. A cutout of ‘Marry Me’ was in the background.

In the caption, Aadar expressed, “My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever.”

The couple received a lot of love and heartwarming wishes from their friends and family. Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Yayyyyyyyy. Mehendi laga ke rakhna …doli saja ke rakhna…,” while Ananya Panday wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! Soooooo beautiful.” Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Jibraan Khan, and more also extended their congratulations. Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, and more liked the post.

Earlier today, Aadar Jain posted more pictures from their getaway. In the first photo, they stared at each other lovingly, while in another they took a walk on the beach. There were more photos of the arrangement of their date before the proposal. The dining area was decorated with lights and polaroids. The couple also enjoyed a movie on the beach during their time in Maldives. The caption of the post read, “Just like a dream..”

