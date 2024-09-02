THROWBACK: When Aadar Jain's fiancee Alekha Advani called herself 'third wheel' of him and Tara Sutaria

On September 1, Aadar Jain dropped the biggest bomb by sharing images of his dreamy proposal for his lady love, Alekha Advani. The pictures went viral instantly, garnering the reaction of B-town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday. Amid this, an old photo of the newly engaged couple has surfaced online, also featuring actress Tara Sutaria.

In the old selfie dropped by Alekha Advani on her social media, she can be seen posing with Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria. She gave a fun caption to the image and wrote, “Always the third wheel,” with a black heart emoji. In the visual that has now gone viral, both Tara and Aadar are twinned in black outfits, while Alekha can be seen in pink and white.

Take a look:

After Aadar and Alekha’s engagement, another image of Tara Sutaria and Aadar went viral in which the Tadap actress wished her ex-boyfriend on his birthday.

Take a look:

Sharing glimpses of the proposal in the Maldives, Jain penned, “My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever.”

Back in 2020, Tara opened up about her relationship with Aadar. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she finally broke her silence on it. The actress told us, “I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and sacred. Also, in our line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination. I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people.”

She further added, “It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful, and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person, and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was seen in Apurva last year. She has also been part of movies like Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain Returns.

