Aamir Khan followed THIS strategy to keep Lagaan cast away from 'women and booze' on sets, reveals co-actor Yashpal Sharma

Aamir Khan's Lagaan is one of the most beloved and iconic films in Bollywood. Recently, actor Yashpal Sharma, who played Lakha in the Oscar-nominated film, revealed one of Khan's key strategies on set. Sharma explained that Khan implemented measures to keep his co-stars away from alcohol, conflicts, and distractions, which contributed to the film's success.

In a recent conversation with the Friday Talkies YouTube channel, he reminisced about how Aamir Khan would sit on the ground, drinking tea from a paper cup, and organize a nightly card game for everyone on set. He recalled that Khan would sit in the dirt with his tea and set up a card club, bringing everyone together each evening for a game.

He speculated that this might have been Khan's way of keeping the crew focused and away from distractions like women, alcohol, and potential conflicts. He noted that the unity, passion, and late-night bondings on set contributed to the film's success.

Yashpal noted that the bond they developed on set was so strong that Khan continues to host card parties every Diwali. He explained that they would enjoy golgappas, watch movies, play cricket, and rehearse together. He emphasized Aamir's humility by pointing out that Khan still invites them to his home for these Diwali gatherings.

Sharma also mentioned that when he received the call for the film, he braced himself for the worst. He had anticipated that Aamir might be arrogant, based on his past experiences with stars. He also noted that some NSD graduates had similar attitudes. However, he found Aamir to be a genuinely wonderful person above all else.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza. According to a Hindustan Times report, Sitaare Zameen Par will focus on Down Syndrome. The report mentioned that similar to Taare Zameen Par, Khan aims to highlight another stigmatized condition in society through this film.

The report also explained that Khan discovered a poignant story about Down Syndrome and the experiences of those affected by it. He intends to address the subject with great sensitivity and hopes to create an impact that promotes equality for individuals with the syndrome.

