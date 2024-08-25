Stree 2: Abhishek Banerjee shares his thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana’s less screen time; ‘Unko laalach ho raha hai'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Stree 2, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. While the film received positive reviews from both fans and critics, many felt that Shraddha and Aparshakti had limited screen time in Amar Kaushik's direction. Abhishek has now shared that if the audience feels that way then "unko laalach ho rha hai" to see them more.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the actor from The Vedaa mentioned that he did not share the same concern. He said, " This means that the work was good and they (audience) want more of it, unko lalach (greed) ho raha hai". He added that anyone who believes Aparshakti and Shraddha Kapoor had limited screen time likely feels this way because they delivered exceptional performances.

A few days ago, Director Amar Kaushik also responded to the same in an interview with Bollywood Hungama and said that some people had complained about Kapoor's limited screen time. However, he noted that if Shraddha had appeared more frequently, the impact of her entry might have been diminished.

On the other hand, there has been a lot of buzz about the third part of Stree, and Banerjee in the same interview mentioned that creating the third installment will take some time. The Vedaa actor added it would not be as lengthy as the gap between the first and second parts of Stree.

Given the success of the recently released film, he assured that Stree 3 would not take six years to develop. The actor also revealed that some parts of the script are already written. He described it as a grand epic saga and expressed his eagerness to return to the set.

Regarding the success of Maddock's Stree 2, Pinkvilla reported that the film's 10-day total has reached a net of Rs 344.50 crore at the Indian box office. With the current trends and strong performance, the film is anticipated to have another impressive day on its second Sunday (August 25). Additionally, the movie is expected to benefit from the Janmashtami holiday on Monday (August 26), which could propel it into the Rs 400 crore club.

