Aamir Khan joins ex-wife Kiran Rao, sons Junaid and Azad for outing in Mumbai; see PICS

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shares a special bond with all his kids. He is also often spotted out and about with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. On August 1, the actor joined his sons Junaid and Azad along with Rao and reportedly went to Rang Mandir in Mumbai.

In the pictures clicked by the paparazzi, the PK actor can be seen posing with his sons. For the evening out, he went with a pair of gray fitted pants with a matching t-shirt. The senior actor sported chunky black boots with his outfit.

As for his elder son, Maharaj actor Junaid Khan donned a plain black shirt with blue denims and brown shoes while Aamir’s youngest child Azad was spotted in an all-black attire with white sneakers. The three happily posed together as they exited the venue. Kiran joined them later and was seen in a pair of comfortable palazzos with matching top, a jacket, and a cross-body bag. Don’t miss her cute smile.

Check it out:

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor has always been supportive of his kids in all their ventures. He is seen rooting for his daughter Ira Khan and joining her in spreading awareness about mental health on social media. The actor also patted the back of his elder son with Reena Dutta, actor Junaid for doing a great job with his debut movie.

During an event, Aamir Khan stated that the Maharaj actor has always achieved things on his own, and he takes great pride in his son's independence. Khan also expressed his happiness that Junaid has earned his success and lauded the audience for noting that he chose such an unusual story for his debut.

Advertisement

“Mujhe ye bhot khushi hoti hai ki ye har cheez usne apne khud ke dam pe ki hai (I feel happy and proud that he has done everything on his own)” Aamir said. However, during the launch of Raj Pandit’s song Kooriye in Mumbai, the Dangal actor admitted he was stressed when his son’s movie was released.

“When Junaid’s film Maharaj was released, I was stressed thinking if the audience would like his film or not,” Aamir told PTI. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, with Genelia D'Souza.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan says he felt ‘stressed’ when son Junaid’s movie Maharaj was released; wondered if audience would like it