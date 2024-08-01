Aamir Khan says ‘Usne apne dum pe kiya hai’ as he lauds son Junaid Khan for picking ‘unusual story’ for his Bollywood debut

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan made a remarkable Bollywood debut with Maharaj. Currently enjoying the success of the film, Junaid has also received critical acclaim for his standout performance. Along with praise from critics and fans, he has been notably recognized by his father for making his own way into the industry. Recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor also praised his son for achieving everything independently.

The PK actor was recently asked about Junaid's debut and expressed his relief that people have appreciated his son's work. He conveyed his gratitude to the audience, saying they liked Junaid's performance and noted that he chose a "unusual story" for his debut.

The actor highlighted that Junaid has always achieved things on his own, and he takes great pride in his son's independence. He mentioned that Junaid secured the role in the film through his own efforts, including screen tests, and expressed his happiness that Junaid has earned his success.

Khan said, "Mujhe ye bhot khushi hoti hai ki ye har cheez usne apne khud ke dam pe ki hai". He also wished his son well for this promising first step in his career.

Junaid Khan has two more projects in the works and is reportedly busy filming them. One of these projects, Ek Din, stars Sai Pallavi and is produced by Aamir Khan’s production company. The film has been shot in Japan.

Additionally, Junaid is set to appear in a romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor, though official details about the film are not yet available. Reports indicate that they have completed the first phase of shooting in Mumbai and will soon move to the Delhi NCR region for the next phase.

At the same time, Aamir Khan will be next seen Sitaare Zameen Par, with Genelia D'Souza. According to a Hindustan Times report, Khan intends to address a societal issue in this film, similar to his previous work in Taare Zameen Par. This new film will focus on Down Syndrome, aiming to sensitively portray the experiences of those affected and advocate for their equal treatment.

